Akanksha Choudhary on 'Lock Upp' co-contestants Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda: Both were wrong

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Akanksha Choudhary shared her views on her 'Lock Upp 2' co-contestants Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda.

Speaking during a podcast titled 'The Verdict' on Balaji Telefilms' official YouTube Channel, Akanksha opened up about what she thought regarding Harshad passing his chance to become the first finalist of the reality show and what all transpired between the two before that in the 'Dawat-e-Jung' task.

She shared that, according to her, Harshad should not have given his chance to become the first finalist to Shivangi like that after struggling in the task for 8 long hours.

Shedding light on this, Akanksha said, "Yeah, I think it was a wrong move. You did the task for 8 hours. You shouldn't have left it like that. Shivangi should not have expected anything either. I think Harshad should have told her from the beginning itself."

Akanksha further revealed that in the task where Shivangi and Harshad played opposite each other, Harshad had already told fellow contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar that he was losing on purpose. However, Shivangi was unaware of this.

Akanksha also pointed out that Harshad was also manipulating Shivangi during the show, and hence both of them were wrong.

"So Harshad was also playing a game with Shivangi, and that was not a good thing. If I was there, I would have been worried too. So I think both were wrong in this", Akanksha added.

Refreshing your memory, Harshad won the 'Dawat-e-Jung' task and became the first finalist for 'Lock Upp 2'. Contestant Shreya Kalra, who had gained a special advantage during the task, decided to eliminate Shivangi from the show.

However, Jailer Riteish Deshmukh gave Harshad a choice to either accept Shivangi’s elimination or sacrifice himself to make her the finalist. Harshad left the show without even thinking twice.

This led to a massive discussion on social media. While many netizens admired Harshad for his selflessness, others accused Shivangi of manipulating Harshad to ensure her place in the finale.

--IANS

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