Alyssa Milano celebrates anniversary with David Bugliari: 17 years later, you are still my mirror, home

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano, who is known for her work in ‘Grey's Anatomy’, ‘Confessions of a Sorority Girl’ and others, has shared a heartwarming post about her husband David Bugliari on their 17th anniversary.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures with her husband. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she recollected her journey of growth with her husband during 17 years and counting of their union.

She wrote, “17 years married to this guy. Which feels both impossible and also like, yes, of course it’s been 17 years because we have lived approximately 46 lives together. We’ve made two spectacular humans. Built a home. Lost people we loved. Lived through a pandemic. Raised dogs. Survived baseball schedules and some really hard things, some ridiculously beautiful things, and all the ordinary Tuesday nights that, it turns out, are what a marriage is actually made of. God, you make me laugh, David. But maybe the thing I love most about you is that you keep finding new ways to love me”.

She further mentioned that she has changed a lot in 17 years, and has had new ideas about who she is and what she wants to do.

She went on, “I’ve decided I want to write things, paint things, fight for things, learn things I have absolutely no business knowing how to do. And you never do a double take. You never ask, ‘Since when do you do that?’ You just make room for the next version of me like you knew she was coming all along. That is a very special kind of love. To be known completely and still be given all the room in the world to become someone new. There is nobody I would rather do the beautiful stuff with. Or the hard stuff”.

“Or sit next to on the couch while we both look at our phones and occasionally show each other a dog TikTok. 17 years later, you are still my mirror. My home. And somehow, after all this time, still someone I’m discovering. You are so beautiful. Happy anniversary, David. I love you”, she added.

The actress has been married twice. Her first marriage was to musician Cinjun Tate, lead singer of alternative-rock band Remy Zero. They married on January 1, 1999, but the relationship was extremely short-lived, they separated in November and divorced in December that same year.

She later got engaged to David. The couple married on August 15, 2009, at David’s family home in New Jersey.

--IANS

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