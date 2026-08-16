'We gave it our all every second,' says Mahmud after Bangladesh's historic win

Darwin, Aug 16 (IANS) Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud credited disciplined execution and complete dedication after being named Player of the Match following his side’s historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the opening Test at Marrara Oval on Sunday.

Mahmud was instrumental in Bangladesh securing their first-ever Test win on Australian soil, finishing with match figures of 9-111. His six-wicket haul in Australia’s first innings helped bowl the hosts out for 198 on the opening day, while he added three more wickets in the second innings.

Bangladesh then chased down a target of 57 in just 14.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 30, while Shadman Islam scored an unbeaten 25.

Reflecting on the preparation that went into the historic victory, Mahmud said the team focused on trusting their process rather than worrying about the result. “We gave it our all every single second during our pre-match practice sessions, keeping a clear mindset to trust our process and focus on the execution rather than the end result. We were fully prepared to grind it out over all five days, knowing the results would naturally follow,” Mahmud said after the match.

Bangladesh had entered the Test as overwhelming underdogs after suffering an innings defeat to a Cricket Australia XI in their warm-up game, including being bowled out for just 54. However, they produced a commanding performance in the Test, posting 426 in their first innings after a maiden Test century from opener Tanzid Hasan and a valuable 65 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Mahmud said detailed planning against Australia’s formidable batting line-up was important, but executing those plans consistently made the difference.

“Although we had specific team plans mapped out with the coaches and analysts after studying video footage, executing those plans consistently out on the field was what made the difference,” he said.

“Bowling first on a grassy pitch still required immense patience and persistence. It was all about sticking to disciplined lines and lengths, delivery after delivery,” he added.

The victory is Bangladesh’s second Test win over Australia, following their famous triumph in Dhaka in 2017. It also means Bangladesh cannot lose the two-match series.

For Mahmud, the significance of his performance was heightened by the reaction it is likely to receive back home. “Back home in Bangladesh, my family, friends, and hometown community will be thrilled seeing me back in the bowling rotation and performing well. I know they will be celebrating this moment, and that means everything to me,” he said.

The second Test will be played next week at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, with Bangladesh now looking to complete a historic series victory over the top-ranked Australians.

--IANS

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