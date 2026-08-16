Ibrahim Ali Khan wishes dad Saif Ali Khan with a throwback picture from a ski trip

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan wished his father Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with an adorable throwback picture.

On Sunday, Ibrahim uploaded a blurry old picture from his childhood on social media. The pic had little Ibrahim all ready to ski while Saif stood next to his son, facing the camera.

The text on the still read, "Happy Birthday Dad (sic)', accompanied by a heart on fire emoji.

Other members of the family also used social media to wish Saif on his special day.

Kareena Kapoor called husband Saif her, 'forever ride or die' in a cheerful birthday post.

Admitting that her life would be boring without Saif, Bebo wrote on Insta, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…(Red heart and rainbow emojis) how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him ((Red heart, laughing with tears and rainbow emojis) loves it when I post his pictures."

Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, also appreciated her brother's ability to make the heavy moments of life a little lighter.

The 'Chhorii 2' actress penned, "There really is no one like you, Bhai. You have this rare ability to make the heaviest moments feel lighter, to make us laugh till we’re clutching our hearts, to wear two glasses and two watches and somehow make it look cool, and to openly admire the qualities in everyone around you — especially Kunal’s muscles.

You make life lighter, louder, funnier and better. Happ Bhai and thank you for aways being in my corner."

Not just that, many members from the film fraternity also wished Saif on social media.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena were captured by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday as they were headed to an undisclosed location with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. It looked like the family was leaving for Saif's birthday getaway.

--IANS

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