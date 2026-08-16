Rhea Kapoor shares how ‘The Ligurian sea cured her’ as she shares glimpses from Italy getaway

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Producer and fashion entrepreneur Rhea Kapoor gave a glimpse into her relaxing Italy getaway.

She shared picturesque moments from the Ligurian coast. Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a series of photographs from her trip, featuring stunning views and moments from Portofino, Camogli and Santa Margherita. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “The Ligurian Sea cured me. Portofino//Camogli//Santa Margherita.”

The post captured the serene beauty of Italy’s Ligurian coastline, with Rhea soaking in the scenic surroundings and enjoying a break from her usual routine. From the colorful coastal landscapes to the tranquil sea views, Rhea’s travel diary offered a glimpse into her laid-back holiday experience.

The carousel of photos features stunning seascape views, picturesque coastal landscapes, and glimpses of Rhea Kapoor enjoying a relaxing boat ride. She also gave a peek into the culinary delights she savored during her getaway. A video captured the serene beauty of the coastline with shimmering lights adding to the charm of the scenic views.

Rhea Kapoor often gives a glimpse into her life through social media, sharing candid moments, travel diaries, fashion looks, and everyday updates.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor made headlines in June after the Mumbai Police registered a theft case involving two pairs of luxury earrings worth around Rs 1.35 crore. The jewellery was reportedly reported missing during an international journey from Mumbai to New York. According to a police official, the case was registered at Sahar Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant, 41-year-old makeup artist Savleen Singh, has reportedly been associated with Rhea Kapoor for the past seven years and has worked on makeup assignments for various fashion events.

Rhea is the filmmaker-stylist and sister of actress Sonam Kapoor.

--IANS

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