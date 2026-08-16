Nepali Congress rift deepens as dissident faction backs ex-PM Deuba to lead the party

Kathmandu, Aug 16 (IANS) In a move that could pave the way for a formal split in the Nepali Congress, the national gathering of the party's dissident faction has decided to hold the 15th General Convention under the leadership of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The faction did not participate in the controversial Special General Convention held in January, which elected Gagan Thapa as the new president of the Nepali Congress by replacing Former Prime Minister Deuba.

The Special General Convention, held against the wishes of the then-establishment faction led by Deuba, was seen as a major shake-up that could help the party regain public support following the youth uprising in September last year.

However, the leadership change failed to persuade voters to support the Nepali Congress. The relatively new Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) swept to power, securing a nearly two-thirds majority in the March 5 elections.

With the new establishment faction led by Thapa facing questions over the party's poor performance in the elections, the dissident faction organised a three-day national gathering from August 14 to 16.

The gathering decided to hold the party's 15th General Convention under the leadership of Deuba, who returned home last week after spending five months abroad.

On April 17, a division bench of the Supreme Court recognised the Thapa faction as the official Nepali Congress, ending a three-month dispute over the party's leadership. The court also upheld the Election Commission's recognition of the Thapa-led committee and validated its decisions.

The Deuba faction subsequently sought a review, arguing that the verdict was legally flawed. On July 22, the Supreme Court registered the review petition, casting fresh doubt over the legitimacy of the Thapa-led faction.

The national gathering of the dissident faction also decided that regular party activities would be coordinated by the gathering's coordinator under Deuba's direction. Former party General Secretary Shashank Koirala will coordinate the faction's future programmes. Koirala has recently emerged as a prominent leader of the dissident faction.

Former party president Deuba attended both the opening and closing sessions of the gathering after returning from abroad.

The gathering also called for dialogue with national and democratic forces, citing the difficult situation facing the country.

On constitutional reform, the gathering said that necessary amendments to the current Constitution, in line with public expectations, should be pursued through dialogue with all concerned stakeholders and in accordance with constitutional provisions.

The gathering also pledged to promote Sanatan Dharma as part of Nepal's national identity while protecting the country's longstanding religious tolerance, social harmony and freedom of religion. It said that Nepal's Hindu, Buddhist, Kirat and indigenous religious traditions should be protected.

--IANS

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