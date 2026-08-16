Shraddha Kapoor gets the cutest airport goodbye as her furry friend comes to see her off

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport, where she received an adorable goodbye from her furry friend who had come to see her off.

In the video, her furry companion could be seen accompanying her as she prepared to leave. As Shraddha stepped out of her car, she walked towards the front seat, where her furry companion Small was sitting. The actress sweetly bid goodbye to her pet before heading inside the airport. The adorable dog appeared excited to see her. The ‘Ek Villain’ actress also stopped to pose for the shutterbugs. She removed her mask while posing for the paparazzi.

For the outing, Shraddha opted for a comfortable and casual look, wearing a white T-shirt paired with black trousers. She completed her ensemble with a red hat, white sneakers and a sling bag. The actress then put on her mask and made her way inside the airport, while also waving at the paparazzi.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is an animal lover, shares a close bond with her two pet dogs, Shyloh and Small. She often gives a glimpse of her furry companions through adorable photos and videos on social media.

The actress welcomed a puppy named Small into her family in September 2024. The adorable pet was reportedly gifted to her by her friend Fazaa following the success of her film Stree 2. She is also a pet parent to her older dog, Shyloh.

In April, Shraddha marked the 15th birthday of her pet dog Shyloh. The actress shared a series of adorable pictures on her social media account. The first picture showed a specially made cake placed in a box, decorated with colourful sprinkles and a “Happy Birthday” topper, with “Shyloh” written across it.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with “Teen Patti” before gaining widespread recognition with “Aashiqui 2.” She subsequently appeared in several successful films, including “Ek Villain," “ABCD 2,” “Baaghi,” "Stree," and “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

The actress was last seen in “Stree 2” and is now gearing up for her upcoming projects, including “Naagin” and “Eetha.”

--IANS

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