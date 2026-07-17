'Will be a stain on UP government': Muslim clerics criticise likely bulldozer action at Jauhar University

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Muslim religious leaders on Friday criticised the likely demolition of the Jauhar University after it was served a notice by the Rampur District Administration, saying that bulldozer action would be a "stain" on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

The row over Rampur’s Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University erupted on Wednesday after the Rampur District Administration issued a demolition order against 38 out of 40 structures in the university, founded by SP leader Azam Khan, after concluding that they were built without approved building plans.

Speaking to IANS, Shia Markazi Chand Committee President Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi said: "It is a university, a centre of education...I admit that there may have been some irregularities and those should be removed. The development authority should take the required fines from the university if they (the latter) have made illegal constructions, as there are provisions for this."

He stressed that taking bulldozer action against a university where thousands of youths study diverse professional courses, is not right.

"Do only Muslim students study there and not non-Muslims?" he asked.

Further, the Muslim cleric said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should order Rampur Development Authority to charge the appropriate fees from the university in the matter.

"This is because if the university is demolished during the regime of this government, then this will be a stain on them that this government bulldozed an educational institution," he remarked.

However, Naqvi clarified: "I am not talking about Azam Khan, whose name is associated with the university."

"I am just saying that it is an educational institution where students from all religions, caste and communities are studying and it is a matter of their future," he added.

President of All India Imam Association Maulana Sajid Rashidi stated that Jauhar University is not owned by a single individual.

"Taking bulldozer action against an educational education means messing with the future of students," he echoed.

Rashidi further said: "If the District Magistrate thinks that the university has been constructed illegally, then he could take it under his authority...whatever the case might be, the university must continue to function."

--IANS

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