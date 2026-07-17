India-Argentina ties growing stronger: Argentina diplomat

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Hailing growing ties between India and Argentina, Consul General of Argentina in Mumbai, Daniel Quer Confalonieri, said on Friday that both countries continue to work on expanding cooperation across various sectors

In an interview with IANS, Confalonieri also recalled how the 'International Day of Yoga' was celebrated widely in Argentina.

"Although we are very far away because if you want to go to Argentina you have to fly 26 hours with a stopover. But, our societies are very connected. I mean we belong to the Global South, Argentina and India. We have international relationships and also bilateral. The trade is very strong, India is investing in lithium in Argentina. We also love yoga. The International Yoga Day in Argentina was celebrated all over and Indians are starting to love football, not only Messi, but football," he told IANS.

"Though cricket is the most important sport here, but I see that, by the way, there is a football school here in India from Argentinians and so I think that our societies are coming together, we belong together, and it will keep on growing in the future," he added.

On Thursday, Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, said that the ties between the two nations have been growing over the past 80 years. In an interview with IANS, he highlighted that India is Argentina's sixth-largest economic partner.

"The relationship between the two countries is growing so much. It has become very, very important to the extent that today India is our sixth-largest economic partner. It is a relationship that has been growing over the last eight decades since the independence of India. We have had an Ambassador and a sitting Embassy here. In the last four, five, or six years, trade has reached six billion dollars and everything is growing, its continuing. Since India is becoming such an important country in the world today, this link is growing," said Caucino.

India and Argentina are bound by shared values, mutual respect, understanding and respect for rule of law. Both nations have enjoyed cohesive and strong relations spread across wide spectrum of sectors which have deepened over decades, according to the Indian Embassy in Argentina statement. India-Argentina diplomatic relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership during the State Visit to India of the then President of Argentina, in February 2019. Both countries completed 75 years of their diplomatic relationship in 2024.

--IANS

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