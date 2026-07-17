July 17, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

Tesla sells fewer than 500 cars in first year of India operations

Tesla sells fewer than 500 cars in first year of India operations

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Elon Musk-backed Tesla has sold fewer than 500 electric vehicles (EVs) in India during its first year of operations, underscoring the challenges of gaining a foothold in the country's premium automobile market despite the company's strong global brand appeal, according to industry data.

The EV maker entered India on July 15, 2025, and began customer deliveries of the Model Y in September. Between September 2025 and June 2026, Tesla retailed 450 vehicles, averaging fewer than 50 units a month, according to industry data.

The sales were significantly lower than those of established German luxury carmakers. During the same period, BMW sold 3,433 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz retailed 1,116 units, the data showed.

Many industry experts attributed Tesla's subdued performance to its single-product strategy, premium pricing and limited retail footprint in the country.

Tesla currently sells only the Model Y in India. The electric SUV was launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 59.89 lakh, which was reduced to Rs 50.89 lakh in May. However, the vehicle continues to be imported as a completely built unit (CBU), attracting high import duties that keep prices elevated.

The company's retail presence also remains limited, with just five Experience Centres across the country, while established luxury carmakers have built extensive dealership and service networks over the years.

Earlier, Tesla expanded its charging infrastructure by launching North India's first in-mall charging facility at Nexus Select CityWalk in Delhi. The location is equipped with six 11-kW AC destination chargers, allowing owners to charge their vehicles while shopping or dining.

In June, the company also inaugurated its fifth Experience Centre in Hyderabad's HITEC City, where customers can view the new 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Jain Kataria, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Congress MP Manish Tewari during the launch of multiple development projects in Chandigarh on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Punjab deserves faster development with ‘double-engine’ govt: PM Modi

New Zealand bolsters ties with India in shift away from China

New Zealand bolsters ties with India in shift away from China

Kenya airport deal proves China’s disinformation drive to win African infra projects

Kenya airport deal proves China’s disinformation drive to win African infra projects

IAF's IL-78 carries out mid-air refuelling of Australia-bound Rafales in Indonesia

IAF's IL-78 carries out mid-air refuelling of Australia-bound Rafales in Indonesia

India’s first hydrogen train rolls out from Haryana’s Jind, locals express joy (Photo: IANS)

India’s first hydrogen train rolls out from Haryana’s Jind, locals express joy

Yoga Federation of India to approach IOA for fresh recognition following Delhi HC verdict

Yoga Federation of India to approach IOA for fresh recognition following Delhi HC verdict

Hema Malini recalls Rekha being a mischievous little girl during dance classes, says they're like sisters today

Hema Malini recalls Rekha being a mischievous little girl during dance classes, says they're like sisters today

'Happy with what I am doing at the moment': Flower rules himself out of England test coach job

'Happy with what I am doing at the moment': Flower rules himself out of England test coach job

Lord's Test win over England a really inspiring one for young Indian cricketers, says Niki Prasad

Lord's Test win over England a really inspiring one for young Indian cricketers, says Niki Prasad

Boman Irani emphasizes the role of cinema in creating awareness about Fragile X syndrome

Boman Irani emphasizes the role of cinema in creating awareness about Fragile X syndrome