OMG-2 producer Ashwin Varde hits back at Paresh Rawal, says actor wanted to keep Akshay Kumar out of project

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Producer Ashwin Varde has strongly refuted actor Paresh Rawal's recent claims about the making of 'OMG-2', alleging that Rawal had wanted to keep Akshay Kumar out of the project despite the franchise belonging to the superstar.

Issuing a detailed statement, Ashwin Varde described Rawal's allegations as "shocking, untrue and unsubstantiated".

The producer stated that he was left with no option but to publicly present his version of events.

"The accusations made by Paresh Rawal in a recent podcast pertaining to OMG-2 are shocking, untrue and unsubstantiated. These allegations leave me with no option but to publicly set the record straight. I would like to share my version of the journey of OMG-2, as it really happened."

He then went on to explain how the project came together. "It was senior actor Pavan Malhotra who first recommended writer-director Amit Rai’s name to me. I had worked with Malhotra in ‘Mubarakan’, a film that I produced. I met Amit for a completely different film. Post that, Amit and I became friends and we’d often meet at his office in Bandra, Mumbai. On one of those days, in a casual conversation, Amit briefly narrated a subject to me, which stayed with me. That was the subject that eventually became OMG-2."

Varde said the story immediately reminded him of the original 'OMG'.

"When I first heard it, my immediate reaction was that this subject resembled the format of OMG totally. Then, Amit told me that he had written it in the OMG format because Paresh Rawal had asked him to stay as close to OMG as possible in terms of the narrative. Paresh had worked with him in his earlier film, ‘Road To Sangam’ and they both shared a good camaraderie."

He added that his biggest concern was the ownership of the franchise. "But I had a concern, OMG cannot be made without Akshay Kumar or his approval, since I was aware that the IP rights of the film belonged to him."

According to Varde, Amit Rai had raised the same issue with Paresh Rawal.

"Amit had asked the same question to Paresh and Paresh had told him that the IP belonged to him (Paresh) and there was nothing to worry about. Though Amit still had reservations, Paresh informed him that even if OMG Part 100 had to be made, only you will write and direct it, suggesting that HE was the film’s rightful owner. That’s why Amit went ahead and finished his script, which is entirely his own. The only difference was that the character of God (which was later played by Akshay Kumar) was that of a fakir."

Varde alleged that Rawal was trying to make an 'OMG'-like film under a different title.

"That’s when it began clear to me what Paresh was trying to do. He was trying to make a version of OMG under a different name, which is unethical and unprofessional. It was trying to steal someone else’s creation and property, and use it under a guise. For me, that is nothing short of a theft."

Responding to Rawal's claim that several actors had rejected the script, Varde said:

"Paresh says in his podcast that he approached several actors with this script and they all turned it down. He forgets to mention why they all turned it down. They did so because they all told him – this is OMG and that is Akshay Kumar’s film. Why should we tread into something that belongs to him? Or go and get his approval, they all said."

He added that his company later acquired the script. "I realized then that the script needed to be protected and that’s when my company (Wakaoo Films) acquired the script."

Varde further maintained that Amit Rai remains the sole writer of the film. "The script was and is still registered under the name of Amit Rai who is the SOLE writer of the film. It is completely unfair and unwarranted on Paresh’s part to have expected any kind of credit for the film’s script – since this is something he never mentioned to me in our many meetings. Perhaps because it is simply not true."

He also explained that he later met Rawal only to discuss casting him in the film.

"After we acquired the film, on Amit’s behest, I met Paresh, but that was purely to cast him in the film. We met him once at the Willingdon Club in Mahalaxmi and once at the Mangii Ferra restaurant in Juhu where we discussed his role and character."

According to Varde, it was during a subsequent meeting that differences became apparent.

"I met Paresh for the third time at the Soho House in Juhu where I told him that I would have to take this script first to Akshay Kumar since this is too much like OMG and it would be unethical on my part not to do so. I was shocked to see his reaction. His was emphatic that this film cannot be OMG, he kept repeating that without giving any plausible reason. It became obvious after a point that he wanted to keep Akshay Kumar out from the project for reasons best known to him."

Varde said he tried explaining both the ethical and legal implications.

"Being a producer myself, I would never do anything that’s detrimental to another producer. It’s like me making a script on the same lines as ‘Sholay’ and not taking permission from Sippy Films. By just changing Thakur Baldev Singh’s character to a woman would not change anything. I tried explaining not just the ethical implications of it but also the legal ramifications – but Paresh was stubborn. His continuous rant was, it cannot become OMG."

He added, "But since the script belonged to us now, we decided to do the right thing. And that’s how OMG-2 happened."

Varde further revealed that despite everything that had transpired, Rawal remained the first choice for the role.

"Despite all that had happened, Paresh was still the first actor we approached. Akshay Kumar also spoke to him and tried to convince him to do the part. But he refused to budge from his stance. We waited for almost two months, after which we moved on."

He reiterated that Rawal's involvement was only as an actor.

"Throughout this journey, I reiterate that Paresh’s involvement with the film was purely in the capacity of an actor and nothing else. In fact, there was an actor agreement also that was exchanged between us at that time." Varde further claimed, "I must also state that Paresh Rawal was given due credit as the PRODUCER in OMG-2, even though he had made zero contribution to it. He chose to give the credits to his wife, Swaroop Paresh Rawal and his business partner, Hemal Thakkar."

"Not just that, Paresh Rawal was also paid a stipulated amount of money for OMG-2, which he conveniently forgets to mention in his recent interview." Concluding his statement, Varde said, "I would like to state again that nobody tried to cheat Paresh Rawal of anything. The only thing we are guilty of is stopping him from doing the same."

The statement comes after Paresh Rawal claimed that the original idea behind a film on sex education and parent-child relationships was his and alleged that he was not credited for the story or concept after 'OMG-2' was made. He also said creative differences over the inclusion of the character of God prompted him to walk away from the project, following which Pankaj Tripathi came on board.

–IANS

rd/