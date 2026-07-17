FIFA WC: 'Messi remains our pride, Yamal represents the future,' says Barca president Laporta ahead of final

New York, July 17 (IANS) Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes Monday's FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain represents a symbolic passing of the torch, with Lionel Messi carrying the legacy of the club's golden generation and Lamine Yamal emerging as the face of its future.

Speaking ahead of the title clash at MetLife Stadium, Laporta said Barcelona's famed La Masia academy will once again be in the global spotlight, with Messi captaining Argentina while Spain boasts a squad packed with current and former Barcelona players, including teenage sensation Yamal.

"Messi has reached another World Cup final, and that makes everyone associated with La Masia proud. He represents everything Barcelona has achieved over the years, while Lamine represents what lies ahead. We are fortunate that both reflect the footballing identity of our club," Laporta told RAC1 as quoted by Goal.com.

The Barcelona chief described the final as a celebration of the club's youth development system, pointing to the strong club presence in Spain's squad.

"As president, it gives me immense satisfaction to see so many players who have come through our system performing on football's biggest stage. Along with Lamine, players like Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia and Joan Garcia show the strength of our academy," he said.

Messi made 778 official appearances and scored a record 672 goals for FC Barcelona. During his tenure from 2004 to 2021, he established himself as the all-time top scorer for a single club in football history and won 35 major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League titles. While Yamal is currently playing for the club.

Laporta added that the World Cup final underlines Barcelona's continued influence on the international game, regardless of which side lifts the trophy.

"We are proud to have eight players representing Spain. For them, there is no bigger international match than a World Cup final, and for Barcelona it is a reflection of the quality we continue to produce," he said.

Comparing the two finalists, Laporta said Argentina and Spain approach the game with contrasting styles.

"Argentina are a very competitive and physically intense team, while Spain rely more on collective football and positional play, a style that is closely linked with Barcelona's philosophy. It should be a fascinating contest between two different approaches to the game," he added.

--IANS

sds/