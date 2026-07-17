India to remain at core of realme’s long term growth strategy

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme has outlined its next phase of growth in India, with a focus on product innovation, software experience, operational stability and stronger consumer and channel partnerships.

The company's business operations in India would continue to remain one of its most important strategic markets as it looks to deepen its presence through localised operations, enhanced customer service and products tailored to the evolving requirements of Indian consumers.

The announcement comes at a time when the country’s smartphone market is moving beyond hardware specifications and product launches. Consumers are increasingly evaluating devices on the basis of software experience, intelligent features, long-term performance and reliability.

This shift has made it important for smartphone companies to deliver a more consistent experience across the complete ownership journey, from product discovery and purchase to software updates and customer support.

realme would continue investing in India for the long term, with an emphasis on delivering products and services that remain relevant as consumer preferences and usage patterns evolve.

Deepening commitment to India

Recognising the growing expectations of Indian consumers, realme will continue to strengthen its presence in the country through product innovation, localized operations and enhanced user service. India will remain a key strategic market where the brand continues to invest for the long term, with a clear focus on delivering better products and richer user experiences.

This long-term approach reflects realme's confidence in the Indian market and its commitment to growing alongside its users, partners and the broader smartphone ecosystem.

Continuing as an independent brand

As part of the OPPO ecosystem, realme will continue to operate independently in India while remaining focused on its core mission of creating products designed for young consumers.

The brand will continue to prioritize the needs of its youth-centric audience by delivering smarter performance, fluid everyday experiences and sustained high-frame-rate gaming capabilities. This independent positioning allows realme to remain agile in responding to changing consumer preferences while continuing to build products that resonate with India's digitally connected generation.

A new software experience with ColorOS

As part of its next phase of software evolution, realme devices will progressively transition to ColorOS 17 later this year, bringing users a more refined software experience with enhanced system optimization, long-term smoothness and advanced AI capabilities.

Importantly, this transition has been designed to build upon, not replace, the identity that realme users value. While benefiting from the strengths of the ColorOS platform, users will continue to experience the distinctive design language, feature set and brand characteristics that define realme.

Following the official rollout of ColorOS 17, eligible realme smartphones already available in the market will have the option to upgrade to the latest software version. Devices outside the upgrade roadmap will continue receiving software maintenance and support, ensuring a consistent and reliable ownership experience. Additionally, users will have the option to upgrade to ColorOS or remain on realme UI, depending on their preference.

Ensuring stability for consumers and partners

As realme continues to evolve, one aspect remains unchanged. Its commitment to operational stability.

The company's business operations across India continue to remain stable, ensuring seamless continuity across teams, customer support and channel operations. realme will also continue strengthening its long-term partnerships with distributors, retailers and channel partners, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable products and services across the country.

For consumers, this means uninterrupted access to the products and services they have come to expect from the brand.

Looking ahead

As India's smartphone landscape continues to evolve, realme remains focused on what has always defined the brand, delivering innovation that matters to young consumers.

By strengthening its long-term commitment to India, continuing its independent brand journey, maintaining stable business operations and introducing a next-generation software experience, realme is laying the foundation for its next phase of growth in the country. Together, these initiatives reinforce the brand's vision of creating better products, better experiences and lasting value for millions of Indian users.

--IANS

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