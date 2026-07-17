Shehnaaz Gill reveals emotional connect with B Praak’s Narak: ‘I wanted to sing it in my own way’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about her cover version of B Praak’s soulful track ‘Narak’ from ‘Ishqnama.’

She revealed the emotional connection she shared with the song. The actress-singer shared that playing the character of Nasima helped her develop a deeper bond with the track, thus making the recording experience even more special. Shehnaaz also said that she was not trying to recreate the original version by B Praak and Jyotica, but wanted to present the song in her own unique style.

Speaking about recording the cover, Shehnaaz Gill said, “Narak has been one of my favourite songs from Ishqnama, so recording my own version felt really special. Since I've played Nasima, I already had an emotional connection with the song. I wasn't trying to recreate the original because B Praak and Jyotica have given it so much soul. I just wanted to sing it in my own way, and I hope people connect with this version too.”

Ahead of the release of ‘Ishqnama,’ Shehnaaz Gill unveiled her own rendition of “Narak.” While the original song was crooned by B Praak and Jyotica Tangri, Shehnaaz presented a special cover version.

The original track is penned and composed by Jaani. The song captures the pain, longing, and silent love shared between the film's lead characters, Nasima and Nimma, played by Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa.

Inspired by the true story of Nimma and Nasima, “Ishqnama” is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan border between 1981 and 1988. Starring Shehnaaz Gill, Jai Randhawa, and Saurabh Sachdeva, the film is directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and is set to release in cinemas across India, Canada, and the UK on 24 July 2026.

When asked if a love story like Nimma and Nasima’s can exist in the dating app era, Shehnaaz Gill told IANS, “I think there are different types of love. No matter what kind of love. There should be love. Whether it's today's or yesterday's. That doesn't matter. But there should be love.”

--IANS

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