Boman Irani emphasizes the role of cinema in creating awareness about Fragile X syndrome

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani has highlighted the power of cinema in creating awareness and encouraging meaningful conversations around Fragile X syndrome.

Emphasizing the importance of stories that bring lesser-known realities into the spotlight, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor shared how films can help audiences develop greater empathy, understanding and acceptance. Ahead of World Fragile X Awareness Day, Boman stressed the need for more awareness and inclusion for individuals and families affected by the condition. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted his video talking about the film ‘Fragile.’

For the caption, Boman wrote, “Watch Fragile. As actors, we spend our lives telling stories. But every once in a while, a story asks us to do more than simply watch it asks us to pause, listen and understand a world we may not know enough about. Fragile is one such story. Told with honesty and sensitivity, the film brings attention to Fragile X Syndrome and to the individuals and families who navigate its realities every day with courage, patience, resilience and immense love.”

“I have always believed that cinema is at its most powerful when it makes the unseen visible. A meaningful story can begin a conversation, challenge the way we think and, most importantly, help us see one another with greater empathy. Ahead of World Fragile X Awareness Day on July 22, I hope Fragile reaches more people and inspires greater awareness, understanding and inclusion. Autism awareness is incomplete without talking about Fragile X Syndrome, the most common single gene cause of Autism.”

The 3 Idiots actor added, “I urge you to watch Fragile, share its message and help this important conversation travel further. Sometimes, understanding begins with a single story. #Fragile #WorldFragileXAwarenessDay #FragileXSyndrome #CinemaWithPurpose #StoriesThatMatter.”

In the video, Boman Irani said, "Fragile" is a deeply moving and beautifully told film, one that stays with you long after it ends. It's about acceptance, about understanding your child and embracing them for who they are. And it gently brings attention to Fragile X, the most common single gene cause of autism.”

--IANS

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