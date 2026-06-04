Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat retires from international cricket

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) In a surprise development, wicketkeeper‑batter KS Bharat on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 32. Bharat represented India in seven Tests and featured prominently in domestic cricket for Andhra.

“With a proud heart and sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international cricket. To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life. This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength, but the Honour to represent India in Tests is worth every moment.

“In a family of four, we all lived the same dream over two decades, a big heart to my sister, mom, and dad for creating an environment and support system they have been. I am a product of their love, discipline, and hard work,” wrote Bharat in a note on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Bharat first got an India call-up in November 2019 but made his Test debut in February 2023 after Rishabh Pant was sidelined due to recovery from his injuries suffered in a life-threatening car accident. He’s also remembered for taking two catches and effecting one stumping when Wriddhiman Saha had a stiff neck during the Kanpur Test against New Zealand in 2021.

But Bharat was inconsistent in his glovework and run-making, which meant that he wasn’t considered for the Test team after playing the second Test against England at his hometown, Visakhapatnam. In seven Tests, including playing in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, Bharat amassed 223 runs with a highest score of 44 and an average of 20.09.

“Thank you, BCCI, and all the coaches and managers whom I came across in my career and who supported me unconditionally by creating a great environment to play and excel at the highest level. Thank you, Andhra Cricket Association, VDCA, and all office-bearers, for your support and encouragement from my childhood.

“I owe massive gratitude and respect to all the Groundsmen who have worked very, very hard to ensure the best pitches and ground conditions were given to me at all times. To all my teammates, I extend a big thank you for all the moments and achievements together, which helped me in my career, and without you all, it would not have been possible for me to achieve my dream and play the sport all these years.

“A big thank you to my IPL debut captain, Virat Kohli, for giving me an opportunity to show my skills and come into recognition. A big thank you to my Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, under whom I made my Test debut, which is priceless and beyond words. To my Indian coach, Rahul Dravid sir, his guidance from India A to the Indian team is unforgettable. With your support, I could become an Indian Test cricket player,” added Bharat.

In domestic cricket, Bharat was the first wicketkeeper-batter to score a triple-hundred in the Ranji Trophy, when he smashed 308 off 311 balls for Andhra against Goa in Ongole in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy season. In all, he made 6102 runs in 113 first-class games at an average of 36.53, apart from 2692 and 1812 runs in List A and 20-over matches respectively.

“To my coach, J. Krishna Rao, thank you for shaping me into an international cricketer at a young age. To the fans and cricket lovers across the world, thank you for your endless support and encouragement whenever I represented our country.

“Hearing our national anthem and sharing the field with great ambassadors of the game are memories I will cherish forever. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey. Cricket had given me everything in many ways, and I owe it to my life,” added Bharat.

In IPL, Bharat was a part of Delhi Daredevils in 2015, before playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2021 season, where he smashed an unbeaten 78 in a thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Capitals, where he lofted Avesh Khan for a straight six. In the following three years, Bharat was a part of the Delhi Capitals (2022), Gujarat Titans (2023), and Kolkata Knight Riders (when they won the trophy in 2024), but didn’t get many chances.

About his future plans, Bharat said his focus will be on mentoring the next generation of cricketers. “My advice to young players is to dream big and work hard to achieve it. Dreams do come true with grit, discipline, hard work, and determination. If I could achieve my dream, so can you.

“My journey with BCCI and Test cricket may have come to an end, but my journey in the game continues. I will keep playing, contributing, and giving back to cricket by guiding, mentoring, and coaching the next generation who dream of making it big. I love India, and I love cricket. Thank you for everything,” he concluded.

--IANS

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