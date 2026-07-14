Ellen Burstyn to be feted with Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at Venice International Film Fest

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Ellen Burstyn, who is known for her work in ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’, is set to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

The festival’s artistic director Alberto Barbera called her “an actress of rare intensity and truth”, reports ‘Variety’.

He shared that she had brought “depth and complexity to unforgettable female characters embodying the contradictions and transformations in the contemporary woman”.

He said, “Revealed in Peter Bogdanovich’s ‘The Last Picture Show’, which portrayed the twilight of small-town America, and elevated to global stardom by the success of William Friedkin’s ‘The Exorcist’, Burstyn won the Oscar for best actress for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’, the film manifesto about women reclaiming their identity and their freedom”.

As per ‘Variety’, he shared that she worked with some of the most important film directors of the time, listing Alain Resnais in ‘Providence’, Paul Schrader in ‘Hardcore’, Bob Rafelson in ‘The King of Marvin Gardens’, Paul Mazursky in ‘Alex in Wonderland’ and ‘Harry and Tonto’, Darren Aronofsky in ‘Requiem for a Dream’ and Christopher Nolan in ‘Interstellar’.

He added, “Burstyn made fragility and methodical discipline the tools of an approach to acting grounded in emotional truth, attentiveness and generosity toward one’s characters. Her artistry, which could illuminate pain and everyday resilience with dignity, irony and courage, remains an absolute model of authenticity in performance and civic engagement within the craft of acting”.

The actress said in a statement, “Wow! I not only get to travel to one of my top most favorite cities in the whole world, I get to return home carrying a Golden Lion in my arms. The Lifetime Achievement Award from the Venice Film Festival! I feel so honored, so happy, so filled with gratitude! Wow indeed”.

The Golden Lion will be awarded to the actress on the occasion of the screening of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s short film ‘Flesh Impact’. Dedicated to Marilyn Monroe on the centenary of her birth, the film showcases Burstyn’s “uncommon talent as a performer”, the festival said.

The 83rd Venice Film Festival is set to be held from September 2 to September 12.

--IANS

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