July 14, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

Ten Doeschate plans to leave Indian coaching, Gambhir's approval awaited: Report

Ryan ten Doeschate plans to leave Indian coaching, Gambhir's approval awaited: Report

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is set to leave the team setup after the conclusion of the England tour, with the third and final ODI to be played on July 19 at Lord's cricket ground to be his final assignment.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the former Netherlands all-rounder has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his desire to leave. However, the final call will be taken by the head coach Gautam Gambhir, who played a major role in bringing Doeschate to the Indian side.

India's poor performance in the England and Ireland T20Is doesn't seem to be the reason behind his exit, as according to the digital publication, ten Doeschate wants to move on for purely personal reasons. With three young sons needing his attention, particularly as his wife is working, he wants to devote more time to his family, which is based in London. Given the extensive travel commitments associated with the India job, ten Doeschate is believed to be looking for a role that demands less travel and allows him to spend more time with his family.

The report further added that as an assistant coach, ten Doeschate's role isn't fully defined. His main area of expertise is fielding, but with T Dilip already serving as the fielding coach for India, his contribution in that area may have been limited. Despite this, he shares a close personal and professional rapport with Gambhir, who had recommended him to the BCCI after taking over as India's head coach a couple of years ago.

Ten Doeschate joined the Indian coaching setup two years ago after Gambhir took charge. His initial contract with the BCCI is understood to have recently concluded, with its term ending around July 12-14.

India's fielding was a major cause of concern in the recently concluded England series, but the fielding coach, T. Dilip, is expected to remain with the team as India look to improve their catching.

--IANS

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