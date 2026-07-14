Energy security discussed during EAM Jaishankar's West Asia visit: MEA

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Energy security was an important part of conversations during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's recent visit to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that EAM Jaishankar discussed issues of interest, including trade, energy, and investment, with counterparts from Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

When asked whether alternative routes for energy supply were discussed during EAM Jaishankar's visit to the four nations in West Asia, Jaiswal responded, "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited four countries in the Gulf region. In each of those countries, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, he held extensive discussions with the leadership, including at the highest level."

"He also met with his counterparts in all these four countries and discussed several issues that are of interest, including trade, energy, and investment. Energy was an important part of the conversation and also they discussed the developments that are happening in West Asia and shared their perspectives on this particular issue. But, yes, energy security was an important part of the conversations that he had in the Gulf region," he added.

The MEA statement came as tensions continued to escalate once again in West Asia after the US and Iran exchanged fresh military strikes on Sunday following Tehran's attack on a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, further clouding prospects for a diplomatic resolution and raising concerns over global energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas exports from major Gulf producers to international markets, including India and other Asian economies.

EAM Jaishankar was on official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10.

EAM Jaishankar, Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi held a meeting and reviewed the full spectrum of the Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. EAM Jaishankar expressed India's appreciation for Oman for the prompt assistance extended to Indian seafarers during the recent regional developments.

During his visit to Kuwait, EAM Jaishankar called on Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. EAM Jaishankar also held meeting with Kuwait's Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In a statement, MEA stated, "The discussions provided an opportunity to review the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

EAM Jaishankar was on a two-day visit to Bahrain from July 6-7. During the visit, EAM had an audience with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the presence of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He also called on Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

During these meetings, he conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepening the partnership with Bahrain, according to the MEA statement. He thanked the leadership of Bahrain for ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain.

Jaishankar and his Bahrain counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held a meeting and discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest. They reviewed India-Bahrain bilateral relations and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation across diverse sectors.

During his visit to Qatar, EAM Jaishankar held meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two ministers reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on energy, trade, investments and people to people ties. They also discussed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. EAM Jaishankar commended the mediation role played by Qatar in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations.

--IANS

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