Gujarat: 'PM eBus Sewa' in Gandhinagar carries over 1.53 lakh commuters in first two weeks

Gandhinagar, July 14 (IANS) Gandhinagar's newly introduced air-conditioned electric bus service has carried more than 1.53 lakh passengers in its first 14 days of operation, with daily ridership rising steadily to an average of nearly 11,000 commuters, according to figures released by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The data shows that 1,53,509 passengers travelled on the e-buses between June 29 and July 12, averaging 10,965 passengers a day.

After a modest start, ridership increased consistently as more commuters began using the service. The lowest daily footfall of 6,120 passengers was recorded on the inaugural day, June 29, while a single-day high of 13,615 passengers was registered on July 11.

The AC electric buses have been introduced as part of the municipal corporation's public transport network serving Gandhinagar and surrounding areas.

The buses are equipped with air conditioning and CCTV cameras and are intended to provide a safer and more comfortable commuting option for residents, office-goers and students.

According to the civic body, the service has become a convenient daily transport option, particularly for regular commuters travelling within Gandhinagar and nearby towns.

The buses provide direct connectivity between key locations, including Sargasan Circle, Pathikashram Terminal and the Secretariat, while also linking Kalol, Kadi, Dahegam, Chiloda and Chandkheda.

The routes also connect educational institutions such as IIT Gandhinagar and Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), reducing travel time for students by eliminating the need for multiple transfers.

To encourage residents to use public transport, the corporation introduced a 15-day free travel period when the service was launched.

According to the civic body, thousands of commuters opted to leave their private vehicles at home and use the electric buses during the introductory period.

Regular commuter Niyati Trivedi, who travels between Dhamasana and Sargasan, said the service has made daily commuting more convenient.

"This bus service launched by GMC is very convenient for passengers. The bus fare has been kept very affordable, so it does not impose a financial burden on common citizens and students. Since the bus is fully air-conditioned, travelling remains extremely comfortable even during the summer heat. The bus is equipped with CCTV cameras, due to which girls and women travelling on the bus feel completely safe," she said.

The municipal corporation said the air-conditioned buses provide relief from heat, dust, smoke and traffic-related discomfort during daily travel.

"The comparatively lower fares have reduced commuting costs for middle-class families and students, while the growing use of the electric buses is expected to support wider adoption of public transport and reduce dependence on private vehicles in the state capital," officials said.

--IANS

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