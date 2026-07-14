July 14, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

Sanya Vats bows out in the semifinals of Chennai Squash PSA Challenger

Sanya Vats bows out in the semifinals of Chennai Squash PSA Challenger at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit: SRFI

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) Fourth seed Sanya Vats, the lone Indian in the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai, lost to top seed Rouqaia Othman at the Indian Squash Academy in the Tamil Nadu capital on Tuesday, with the Egyptian winning 11-4, 11-2, 11-5.

Sanya Vats was the lone Indian to advance to the semifinals of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Monday.

Fourth seed Sanya had reached this stage after beating eighth seed compatriot Unnati Tripathi in four games in the women’s quarterfinals.

Earlier, second seed Indian Suraj Chand rallied to beat Kuwait’s Ammar Altamimi 6-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the event being played at the Indian Squash Academy on Sunday. But he went down in the next stage.

Men’s seventh seed Om Semwal and women’s third seed Rathika Seelan, eighth seed Unnati Tripathi, and Pooja Arthi Raghu were the other Indians to advance to the quarterfinals.

Ananya Narayanan beat Janet Vidhi in four games in the women’s first round of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai at the Indian Squash Academy in the southern Indian metropolis on Saturday. But all of them except Sayna failed to progress past the last-eight stage.

A few days back, India's Tanvi Khanna went from flat to fizzy after losing two games in quick time and turned the tables against Egypt’s Farida Walid to earn a creditable victory in the women’s final of the HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club in Mumbai.

The 3rd-seeded Tanvi prevailed 8-11, 2-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7 over her 2nd-seeded rival in a match that lasted 45 minutes, also avenging her 2-3 loss in January this year.

The men’s title was won by M. Syafiq Kamal, who defeated (2) Yassin Shohdy (Egypt) 3-2 (6-11, 9-11,11-8,14-12,11-8).

HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai results (semifinals):

Men: 1-Joachim Chuah (Mas) bt 3-Md Syafiq Kamal (Mas) 8-11, 10-12, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10; Adham Roshdy (Egy) bt 4-Salah Eltorgman (Can) 12-10, 11-5, 11-7.

Women: 6-Hwayeong Eum (Kor) bt Hana Aladdin (Egy) 11-9, 9-11, 2-11, 11-4, 11-6; 1-Rouqaia Othman (Egy) bt 4-Sanya Vats (Ind) 11-4, 11-2, 11-5.

--IANS

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