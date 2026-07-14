Indian youth sides shine in Japan - Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC win; FC Goa lose narrowly

Kurate (Japan), July 14 (IANS) It was a thrilling day of football as India’s top developmental squads faced off against their Japanese J-League counterparts, producing a mix of dominant displays and nail-biting finishes. The overall day belonged to Indian teams as the visitors -- Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC -- won two games while FC Goa went down in a close encounter.

In the standout performance of the day, Punjab FC defeated Avispa Fukuoka with a commanding 5-0 victory. The Punjab attack was firing on all cylinders from the opening whistle, with Singamayum Shami netting an early brace (3', 28') to set a ruthless tone. Omang Dodum (42') and Ngarin Shaiza (55') extended the lead before Vishal Yadav put the final exclamation point on the victory deep into stoppage time (90+2').

​Bengaluru FC edge out Giravanz Kitakyushu

​Bengaluru FC showed incredible resilience to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Giravanz Kitakyushu. After trailing to a 40th-minute strike by Ryunosuke Imai, Bengaluru fought back in the second half. Rakshit Priya Anil found the equalizer in the 61st minute.

Despite an unfortunate own goal keeping the Japanese side heavily in the contest, a 75th-minute strike from Serto Worneilen Kom and a relentless team defensive effort in the dying minutes—despite a 90th-minute goal from Md Arbash—ensured Bengaluru walked away with maximum points.

​Narrow heartbreak for FC Goa

​In a tightly contested tactical battle, FC Goa fell just short against Sagan Tosu, conceding a lone 6th-minute goal to Zenryu Ono. Despite controlling large patches of possession and creating several close chances in the second half, the Gaurs couldn't breach the disciplined Japanese defense, finishing 1-0.

--IANS

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