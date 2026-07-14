July 14, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Indian youth sides shine in Japan - Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC win; FC Goa lose narrowly

Indian youth sides shine in Japan - Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC win; FC Goa lose narrowly

Kurate (Japan), July 14 (IANS) It was a thrilling day of football as India’s top developmental squads faced off against their Japanese J-League counterparts, producing a mix of dominant displays and nail-biting finishes. The overall day belonged to Indian teams as the visitors -- Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC -- won two games while FC Goa went down in a close encounter.

In the standout performance of the day, Punjab FC defeated Avispa Fukuoka with a commanding 5-0 victory. The Punjab attack was firing on all cylinders from the opening whistle, with Singamayum Shami netting an early brace (3', 28') to set a ruthless tone. Omang Dodum (42') and Ngarin Shaiza (55') extended the lead before Vishal Yadav put the final exclamation point on the victory deep into stoppage time (90+2').

​Bengaluru FC edge out Giravanz Kitakyushu

​Bengaluru FC showed incredible resilience to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Giravanz Kitakyushu. After trailing to a 40th-minute strike by Ryunosuke Imai, Bengaluru fought back in the second half. Rakshit Priya Anil found the equalizer in the 61st minute.

Despite an unfortunate own goal keeping the Japanese side heavily in the contest, a 75th-minute strike from Serto Worneilen Kom and a relentless team defensive effort in the dying minutes—despite a 90th-minute goal from Md Arbash—ensured Bengaluru walked away with maximum points.

​Narrow heartbreak for FC Goa

​In a tightly contested tactical battle, FC Goa fell just short against Sagan Tosu, conceding a lone 6th-minute goal to Zenryu Ono. Despite controlling large patches of possession and creating several close chances in the second half, the Gaurs couldn't breach the disciplined Japanese defense, finishing 1-0.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

PoK: Six civilians killed as brutal assault by Pak forces continues in Rawalakot

PoK: Six civilians killed as brutal assault by Pak forces continues in Rawalakot

'Mahakali' enters final leg of filming after 125 days of shoot (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

'Mahakali' enters final leg of filming after 125 days of shoot

Brydon Carse returns to England ODI squad for India series after an injury layoff

Brydon Carse returns to England ODI squad for India series after an injury layoff

‘Earning a place in National team is never easy’: Rahi Sarnobat ahead of ISSF World Cup and Asian Games

‘Earning a place in National team is never easy’: Rahi Sarnobat ahead of ISSF World Cup, Asian Games

India reaffirms peaceful resolution of South China Sea issue under UNCLOS (File image)

India reaffirms peaceful resolution of South China Sea issue under UNCLOS

PV Sindhu makes winning start; Dhruv/Tanisha progress; Satwik/Chirag retire hurt in the first round of Japan Open 2026 BWF Super 750 tournament in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo credit: BAI

Japan Open 2026: Sindhu makes winning start; Dhruv/Tanisha progress; Satwik/Chirag retire hurt (Ld)

Kavita Krishnamurthy mourns demise of music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s wife

Kavita Krishnamurthy mourns demise of music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s wife

India committed to working with partners in combatting terrorism, transnational organised crime: MEA (File image)

India committed to working with partners in combatting terrorism, transnational organised crime: MEA

Manchester United sign experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow on three-year deal (Credit: Manchester United)

Manchester United sign experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow on three-year deal

Akhil Akkineni on Lenin's success: I'm full of gratitude, but I'm not jumping in the air yet! (Photo Credit:IANS/PR)

Akhil Akkineni on Lenin's success: I'm full of gratitude, but I'm not jumping in the air yet! (IANS Exclusive)