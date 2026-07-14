Avika Gor mulls over loneliness: Growing up is also about losing the ease of finding people who consider you important

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor, who is known for her work in 'Balika Vadhu', '1920: Horrors of the Heart’, and ‘Bloody Ishq’, has reflected on the concept of loneliness.

She took to her social media recently, and penned a deeply personal and thought-provoking message on social media, as she spoke about a kind of loneliness that often goes unnoticed. The actress reflected on the emotional isolation that can exist even when surrounded by people.

She wrote, "Lately, I've realized that loneliness doesn't always look like being alone. Sometimes it looks like knowing a hundred people but not knowing where you belong. Trying to fit into circles that were drawn long before you arrived can be exhausting, you can keep trying but everyone believes you don't need them or you are extremely needy and clingy. I gave all my life to my career without realising how difficult it gets with time to have people include you in their lives unconditionally”.

“Nobody tells you that growing up isn't just about losing time, it's also about losing the ease of finding people who consider you as important as you consider them because you weren't ready when they were. You are more open now, you are more inclusive now. Everyone already has their circle. And sometimes, you end up knowing everyone while belonging nowhere”, she added.

The note offers a glimpse into emotions that many experience but rarely express openly. By speaking about the challenges of finding genuine belonging later in life, Avika touched upon feelings that extend beyond friendships and social circles.

Her candid words reflect the emotional cost of prioritising one's career while also acknowledging how relationships evolve with time.

--IANS

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