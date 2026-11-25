Centurion, Nov 25 (IANS) Wiaan Mulder produced a remarkable all-round performance, claiming seven wickets in Bangladesh's second innings to help South Africa secure a commanding innings and a 219-run victory in the second Test at Centurion and complete a 2-0 series sweep.

The comprehensive win further strengthened South Africa's position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, extending their lead, while Bangladesh slipped a place following the latest result.

Having declared their first innings at 494/7 overnight, South Africa continued their dominance on the third day as their bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 184. Mulder led the charge with figures of seven wickets, capping a memorable match in which he also scored a Test century.

Bangladesh openers Mahfijul Islam and Tanzid Hasan began the innings with a half-century stand, showing positive intent after negotiating the early overs. However, Mulder broke the partnership by dismissing Tanzid, who scored 29 off 48 deliveries, before removing Mominul Haque for a duck.

Marco Jansen then accounted for Mahfijul, who made 38 off 62 balls, leaving Bangladesh three wickets down and still facing a substantial deficit.

Towhid Hridoy tried to counter-attack after the lunch break, taking on Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada with a flurry of boundaries. His aggressive approach, however, ended when he edged Rabada to Zubayr Hamza at gully for 41 off just 33 deliveries.

Litton Das, who had left the field with a groin injury on the second day, returned to bat but could not make a significant contribution, falling to Mulder shortly after.

Mulder continued to run through the Bangladesh batting line-up, dismissing Jaker Ali (2) and Shoriful Islam (0) in quick succession to register his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He then removed captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made 34 before attempting to take on the bowler and edging behind.

Taskin Ahmed briefly threatened to fight back with consecutive boundaries, but Mulder had the final say, bowling him to claim his seventh wicket of the innings.

With the haul, Mulder became the first South African to score a Test century and take seven wickets in the same match, underlining his outstanding all-round contribution to the victory.

Jansen claimed the final wicket, with Mulder completing the catch to bring Bangladesh's innings to an end at 184 and seal South Africa's emphatic win by an innings and 219 runs.

--IANS

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