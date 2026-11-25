New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) November 26, 2026 marks the 18th anniversary of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. The Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was at its peak, carried out this audacious attack during which ten terrorists laid siege to Mumbai, the commercial capital of India. Over 160 people lost their lives in the attack, which is one of the most horrific ones that the country has witnessed.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is the ISI’s most trusted proxy, received the support of the Pakistani establishment, as a result of which the attack was carried out on such a massive scale.

An official said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba had become one of the most dangerous outfits in the world. At the time of the 26/11 attack, it had massive infrastructure, a free flow of funds and its leaders were able to roam around in the open without any fear. When one compares the Lashkar-e-Taiba of 2008, the year the attack took place and today, it is a completely changed outfit. Pressure from India, the international community and, more importantly, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gradually weakened the outfit.

Operation Sindoor was, however, the biggest blow for the outfit and even till date, it is not able to operate on the scale that it used to in 2008, the official said.

Another official said that at the time of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, the Lashkar-e-Taiba operated freely out of the centralised complexes such as the Markaz-e-Taiba in Muridke. This complex, which housed trained cadres, arms depots and recruitment pads, was completely razed to rubble during Operation Sindoor, which was carried out to avenge the Pahalgam attacks, which were also the doing of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the official said.

Currently, there is no one centralised complex that the outfit operates out of. It has shifted its bases and moved deeper inland to avoid another hit by the Indian armed forces, the official said. An Intelligence Bureau official said that another big shift that has taken place in the Lashkar-e-Taiba is the manner in which it operates. It has limited itself to smaller attacks relying on one to four players at a time. It has even found the need to create proxies such as The Resistance Front to avoid detection and also ensure that the trail does not reach up to it. This is due to a couple of factors, the official explained.

Post the abrogation of Article 370, there was a massive crackdown on several terror groups, including the Lashkar-e-Tayba. This forced it to create proxies so that the Indian agencies would be confused and find it hard to find a trail that would lead up to the leadership in Pakistan. Further, international institutions such as the FATF too were pressurising the outfit on terror funding, and this was another reason why the proxies were set up, the official added.

Officials say that after the Mumbai 26/11 attack, there were investigations and dossiers that were provided to Pakistan. However, Islamabad remained in denial mode, and not much changed for the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In 2008, top leaders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, operated openly and would hold massive rallies during which they would direct attacks on India. Post Operation Sindoor and follow-up actions such as Operation Cellar forced the Pakistanis to keep Saeed imprisoned on charges of terror financing.

Although he remains in prison, the Indian agencies say that Saeed continues to remain protected and leads a comfortable lifestyle. A big hit that the Lashkar-e-Taiba has taken is regarding its operations and capabilities. It used to be capable of holding a city hostage for days during an attack.

During the Mumbai attacks, ten fidayeens hit multiple targets in Mumbai simultaneously and killed 166 people. Today it operates on a smaller scale and does not attempt large-scale urban attacks.

The biggest attack that the Lashkar-e-Taiba was able to carry out was in Pahalgam, in which innocent tourists were killed. However, it was its proxy, The Resistance Front, that claimed responsibility, not the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

At the time of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks and the couple of years that followed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba had several cheerleaders in India. It maintained an active network of both foreign and local terrorists, which was supported by an active overground worker network. Today, that has completely changed, and the Home Ministry indicated that the local Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment in the Kashmir Valley has been virtually eliminated. The dependence is now entirely on infiltrations, and that too is not taking place like it used to.

Counterterrorism experts say that there is no doubt that the Lashkar-e-Taiba has fallen very badly in the last couple of years. It would take a very long time before it could return to its 2008 days, and if such sustained action continues by India, then that too is unlikely to take place.

Intelligence inputs relating to the Lashkar-e-Taiba suggest that the entire focus is on rebuilding. It may not be able to execute an attack on the scale of Mumbai 26/11 immediately, but it would definitely strive to be in that place soon.

India’s doctrine today states that an act of terror would not be considered to be a cross-border attack, but an act of war. This doctrine, which was not in force during the Mumbai 26/11 and was adopted post the Pahalgam attack, has made a lot of difference in the war against terror, and the Lashkar-e-Taiba has been one of the hardest hit, an official said.

--IANS

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