Kalaburagi, Nov 25 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions and spreading political anarchy, alleging that the party was attempting to regain power by creating instability and making baseless allegations against constitutional bodies.

Addressing a gathering in Kalaburagi as part of the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy' campaign, Singh said he had not come to attend a political rally but to participate in an important campaign to protect democracy and reaffirm the commitment to safeguarding the Constitution.

Beginning his speech in Kannada, Singh said, "Kannada is a language I love immensely."

He said the Constitution was adopted after Independence to protect democracy and ensure that democratic values were upheld. However, the Congress, which ruled the country for nearly 60 years, was now engaged in creating an atmosphere of anarchy, he alleged.

Recalling the Emergency imposed during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, Singh said she had strangled democracy in the country. He accused the Congress of now questioning constitutional institutions and running a campaign of misinformation against the Election Commission.

"The strength of Indian democracy is not understood by Rahul Gandhi. The Congress is eager to come to power by creating anarchy in the country, but this will never be possible. Congress leaders must understand this," he said.

Referring to a programme organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Singh alleged that a person from Italy had made remarks about Indian democracy and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had applauded them. He accused the party of allowing an insult to the country at an event organised by itself.

He also criticised the use of slogans such as 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor', saying Indians would never forgive the Congress for such remarks.

Highlighting India's standing internationally, Singh said the country had earned considerable respect across the world and that the international community listened attentively to what India had to say.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Singh said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have become Prime Minister without the Election Commission, he alleged. However, he pointed out that when Modi first became Prime Minister, the CEC had been appointed by the Congress-led government.

He said the Congress had been rejected by voters in most states across the country and asserted that the BJP had the strength to protect democracy against any threat.

Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka, Singh alleged that cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) were withdrawn in 2019 during the Congress regime, accusing the party of pursuing appeasement politics.

He further alleged that the Congress had dismissed elected governments on 50 occasions in the past and cited the dismissal of the S.R. Bommai government in Karnataka as an example of its alleged disregard for democratic principles.

Singh accused the Congress of attempting to destroy democracy and weaken constitutional institutions. He also alleged that during Indira Gandhi's tenure, political leaders had been appointed as Supreme Court judges.

--IANS

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