New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) No other country in the world has been chastised as much as Pakistan for its role in pursuing a dubious and double-edged policy toward terrorism.

Pakistan remains at the centre of debates over the support that international terrorism has been able to generate. It came as no surprise to many when Osama bin Laden, a key mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks, was killed in Pakistan in May 2011.

At the time, a commentator argued in the country’s leading English daily, Dawn, that whatever efforts the country was making to rebuild its image—as a nation that both suffered from and fought terrorism—were undermined by the presence of the world’s most dangerous terrorist in one of its most secure and sensitive areas.

The commentator noted that Pakistan's handling of the situation would decide whether it restored its image or harmed its reputation further. Did Pakistan learn its lesson and mend its ways? As its subsequent policies demonstrate, it did not.

It continued its dubious approach, created ambiguity around the definition of terrorism, and tried to delink terror activities in one place from those in another. For example, its support for the Afghan Taliban and affiliates like the Haqqani Network and Al-Qaeda was framed as backing groups fighting against “foreign troops” rather than spreading terrorism. This argument was made even though Al-Qaeda was present in Afghanistan and working closely with this network.

It is no secret that Pakistan has maintained this double-edged policy. As an expert on terrorism in the country observed regarding one militant faction: “Once lauded as the ‘good Taliban’ for refraining from carrying out attacks against Pakistan’s security forces, Bahadur’s group finds itself labelled ‘bad Taliban’ due to its role in the recent terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s southern region.”

The same approach has been applied to other outfits. Groups that do not act inside Pakistan or target the state retain utility for the establishment. Thus, organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are treated as “good” militants as long as they serve the military establishment’s purposes, becoming “bad” only if they turn their guns toward Pakistan.

This same diagnosis of Pakistan’s policy toward terrorism is well recognised. For a long time, scholars have argued that Pakistan’s approach to fighting terrorism is neither honest nor trustworthy; rather, it has always been calculated.

The country’s military and the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have selectively acted only against groups that they failed to co-opt for use in Afghanistan or against India to advance their agenda.

As a researcher on Pakistan’s military argues, “It first hopes to flip militants to fight in Afghanistan or in India and then, only when these efforts fail, eliminate them through military force.”

Consequently, the military operations launched to combat terrorism are not directed at all armed groups; they are launched selectively against those that have turned their guns on their former patrons.

Such an approach is intrinsically linked to the military establishment’s long-standing posture toward militant proxies. While one former Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted in an interview that militants were trained and sent to carry out attacks in neighbouring countries, the international community has also struggled to overlook the fact that another Pakistani Prime Minister referred to Osama bin Laden as a “martyr” in the country’s National Assembly.

This reality is not lost on the rest of the world. The Obama administration spent billions in an effort to compel Pakistan’s ruling elite to take action against terrorists, but those efforts failed miserably.

As experts noted in a 2015 article: “Past attempts to induce Pakistan to change its behaviour have largely failed, and there is little reason to believe that a course change is imminent.” In short, the financial aid and defence equipment channelled by the United States failed to alter Pakistan’s behaviour because they could not change the core strategic calculations of the country’s ruling elite.

Over time, this reality is getting attention. Calling Pakistan a “geopolitical monster,” one commentator cited a U.S. military general’s 2017 testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee stating that “twenty U.S.-designated terrorist organisations operate in the Afghanistan-Pakistan subregion; seven of the twenty organisations are in Pakistan.” The commentator argued that Afghan forces were unable to defeat the Taliban because the group “continue[d] to benefit from sanctuary and support from Pakistan’s security establishment.”

The primary rationale behind this policy has been the military establishment's reliance on non-state actors as proxies to gain strategic leverage in adversarial territory.

Eventually, Washington had had enough. After entering the White House, President Donald Trump took a hard line on Pakistan, accusing it of playing a double game with the United States.

Trump lashed out at Pakistan’s leaders in a 2018 New Year’s Day message, stating: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Pakistan refused to bow to such pressure, maintaining that it had already done more than enough and had paid a heavy price in the process.

If that claim is true, why is terrorism at an all-time high in Pakistan and along its border with Afghanistan? If over a dozen military operations have been carried out over the last two decades to eliminate these militants—and all of them were celebrated as successes—why has terrorist violence not decreased in Pakistan or Afghanistan?

The reality is that Pakistan has continued its dubious policy toward terrorist groups operating from its soil. Giving up such proxies remains difficult and falls outside its strategic calculations. By arguing that its role is essential in combating these groups, Pakistan has retained its relevance for countries like the United States that are keen to fight terrorism.

At the same time, by convincing U.S. officials of its willingness to cooperate in counterterrorism efforts, Pakistan continues to secure financial aid and defence equipment.

Ultimately, it carries out occasional cosmetic military actions to project a cooperative image and maintain support from allied nations. Beneath these theatrics, however, it continues subversive activities and backs proxy groups—rebranding existing ones and cultivating new ones—to gain strategic leverage against adversarial states.

--IANS

scor/dan