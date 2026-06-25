Why Manish Malhotra featured in Parineeti Chopra’s birthday post for her brother

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, on Thursday, took to social media to celebrate her brother Shivang Chopra’s birthday with a warm and humorous tribute.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a collection of pictures from their travels and family moments. The post stood out not only for its playful caption and nostalgic moments but also for featuring designer Manish Malhotra in one of the images. Sharing a series of nostalgic pictures from their travels across London, Indonesia, Ambala, Maldives, and Delhi, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress penned a humorous note describing him as “the stupidest, yet the sweetest” and “the craziest, somehow the most intelligent.” She also called Shivang her singing partner, scuba buddy, and “jugaadu” companion.

In her caption, Parineeti fondly referred to Shivang as her “shortcuts supporter” and the “only person with exactly the amount of common sense I expect from people.

“The stupidest, yet the sweetest. The craziest, somehow the most intelligent. My singing partner. My scuba buddy. My short cuts supporter. The Only person with exactly the amount of common sense I expect from people Fellow jugaadu. Happy bday, my disciple I’ve taught you well! #NeverForget - b se bayein, d se daayein (Photos from London, Indonesia, Ambala, Maldives, Delhi, with a special appearance by @manishmalhotra05.”

The photos feature Parineeti Chopra striking candid poses with her brother Shivang. One of the images features the birthday boy posing with Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha. Among the photos, a video from the actress’ wedding festivities shows Manish Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra sharing a laugh with Shivang.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra has two brothers, Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. Sahaj, her elder sibling, is a Delhi-based entrepreneur who runs and manages several restaurant and food ventures. Shivang, her younger brother, is a doctor with a strong passion for sneakers. Shivang previously lived and worked in London but continues to share a close bond with Parineeti.

--IANS

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