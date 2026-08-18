'If we push now, India can target 2032 Olympics in 3x3 basketball': Govinda Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Indian basketball star Govinda Sharma believes the country can target qualification for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics in 3x3 basketball if the country begins investing seriously in the format now, while acknowledging that making the 2028 Los Angeles Games could be difficult.

“5x5 has a proper roadmap, but if you look at its history, it is difficult. 3x3 is a new sport, and it is new for everyone. India has better chances in this. If we push from now, maybe not the 2028 Olympics, but we can play the 2032 edition,” Sharma told IANS.

The shortish version of basketball, 3x3 basketball, made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games and was also part of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The format will return at Los Angeles 2028, with the field expanding to 12 teams per gender.

For the LA28 Games, five Olympic places per gender will be decided through the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking, with the remaining six spots to be determined through four Olympic qualifying tournaments. The ranking window for the LA28 cycle covers 24 months, making regular participation in ranking events particularly important.

Sharma, who has competed extensively in 3x3 over the last five to six years and was previously ranked No. 1 in India, said consistent international participation is key to climbing the rankings. “I have participated in 3x3 everywhere for the last five to six years. Right now, I am ranked No. 2, but I have stopped playing and am focusing on coaching. In 3x3, you have to travel to different countries and play qualifiers. As you keep winning, you keep moving ahead,” he said.

The comments came on the sidelines of the launch of 3x3 Quest India 2026, a FIBA-sanctioned competition that will be held on September 12 and 13 at DLF Promenade - Emporio in New Delhi.

The tournament is supported by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), FIBA, and the Delhi Basketball Association. The winning team will earn an opportunity to compete at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia, while the competition will provide players with an opportunity to earn official FIBA ranking points.

Sharma believes such events can provide an important boost to India's Olympic ambitions. “The team that wins this 3x3 Quest event will go on to play the World Series in Mongolia. This will give India points, and the ranking will also go up. These are the kind of tournaments we need if we want to improve our chances,” he said.

Unlike traditional 5x5 basketball, 3x3 is played on a half-court with three players per team and a 12-second shot clock. Games last 10 minutes or end when a team reaches 21 points.

Sharma said the format also offers a clear progression for youngsters who want to pursue basketball professionally. “Basketball has two formats, 5x5 and 3x3, and both are Olympic sports. If someone wants to become a player, they can start at the school level, then move to district, national and international competitions. Players can also go on to play in different leagues around the world,” he said.

He also pointed to the widespread presence of basketball in India despite the sport not enjoying the same popularity as some other major sports. “Basketball may not be very popular, but it is played everywhere in India,” Sharma said.

With the 3x3 Olympic qualification system placing considerable importance on international rankings and results, Sharma feels India needs to make the most of the growing number of sanctioned competitions.

For Sharma, the immediate priority is to build momentum through events such as 3x3 Quest India 2026 and gradually turn that into a sustained international campaign. “If we start pushing now and keep playing these tournaments, India's ranking can improve. That can eventually give us a chance to dream about the Olympics,” he said.

--IANS

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