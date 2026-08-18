August 18, 2026 7:14 PM हिंदी

Soundous Moufakir: Very disheartening to be eliminated at early stage of ‘The Traitors’

Soundous Moufakir: very disheartening to be eliminated at early stage of ‘The Traitors’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Reality star Soundous Moufakir, has shared her experience of being a part of the reality show ‘The Traitors 2’, and how the early elimination from the show has impacted her.

Soundous spoke with IANS after she left the show along with Karan Singh, Harman Singha and Munawar Faruqui.

She told IANS, “I think that is very disheartening to be eliminated at an early stage of the show. But the format is as such. And the format is like that. So at least that takes a little bit of the baggage of not blaming yourself. I think I did my best”.

“And I think I got eliminated at an early stage. And I got the chance to focus more on my business, which maybe will make me much more, maybe fame or money than maybe one more episode or three episodes. But I’m extremely grateful for being part of the show and then going through this experience. But of course, this had to go down”, she added.

‘The Traitors’ featured 21 contestants from entertainment, television, social media, food and other backgrounds, including Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi and Ranveer Brar. The show is built around trust, deception and strategic alliances, contestants must identify the hidden Traitors while protecting themselves from elimination.

The new season has already generated considerable buzz through dramatic confrontations, surprise eliminations and shifting friendships, promising an even more unpredictable battle of strategy and betrayal.

--IANS

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