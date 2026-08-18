Credibility, robustness of India's election machinery well established fact globally: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Hours after US President Donald Trump cited India's electoral system as a model for the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday acknowledged that the credibility and robustness of Indian election machinery is a well established fact globally.

"I have no specific comments to make on these remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery is a well established fact globally," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi while responding to a question on the remarks made by the US President.

Trump mentioned India's electoral system as a model for the United States as he renewed his demand for stricter voter identification rules and urged Congress to pass the 'SAVE America Act'.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President highlighted the scale of India’s elections and its voter identification rules to bolster his case for changing US federal election procedures.

"India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1% voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document. We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!" he said.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, also endorsed Trump’s call. "President Donald J Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!" Gor said in a post on X.

The Republican-led House passed the revised legislation in February by a 218-213 vote, with one Democrat joining Republicans. An earlier version, called the SAVE Act, had passed the House in April but stalled in the Senate.

The legislation would require documentary proof of US citizenship before a person could register to vote in a federal election. It would also require voters to present valid photo identification at polling stations.

The 2024 General Elections showcased India's democratic maturity, highlighting how citizens are increasingly aware of their priorities and expectations from their leaders.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), for the first time, the largest-ever group of international delegates experienced India's General Elections firsthand in 2024.

"They were impressed by what they saw. Some praised the transparency of the process, while others found the Election Commission's initiatives, like the Green Polling Stations, truly inspiring. The use of technology, such as the randomization of EVM-VVPATs, also received a lot of appreciation," a government statement detailed in December 2024.

"Indian politics saw greater inclusivity as more women contested and won elections, strengthening gender representation. Youth participation also increased significantly, bringing fresh perspectives to the nation’s political landscape.

People stood solidly behind the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. India has demonstrated that it is a mature democracy and placed PM Modi among a select group of global leaders who have successfully secured three consecutive terms in office," it added.

Kashmir also recorded the highest poll participation for the first time in the last three decades since 1996 at 38 per cent.

--IANS

/as