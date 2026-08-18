Operation Sindoor documentary hits a nerve in Pakistan, triggers fresh ISPR offensive

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Pakistan is visibly rattled by the documentary on Operation Sindoor. The Discovery channel released the documentary titled, “ Declassified: Operation Sindoor,” which was premiered on August 15.

The two-part documentary features Indian military leaders and all those personnel involved in Operation Sindoor. It delves deep into the planning and execution of the operation that was carried out by the Indian armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

The official response came from the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military. The ISPR has called the documentary as India’s own depiction of the operation. It also questioned India’s 100 per cent success claim.

Officials say that post Operation Sindoor, a lot has changed in Islamabad.

Field Marshal’s aggressive posture in his own country is a reflection of what transpired during the Operation Sindoor. His actions in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Balochistan, Afghanistan and Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) are clear indications that the aggression is aimed at covering up the loss of face during the Indian operation, the official said.

Pakistan watchers say that post Operation Sindoor, Pakistani establishment and the military in particular, had a lot of explaining to do. They had to explain to the people of the country and more importantly to terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, which were the hardest hit in the operation.

All three terror groups lost a considerable amount of infrastructure which included training facilities, headquarters and even personnel. The experts say that the documentary has just rubbed salt to the wounds. It has hit a nerve centre and once again raked up a sensitive issue, which the establishment and Asim Munir would like to forget.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the ISPR has been instructed to continuously attack the documentary and question its authenticity. Although it makes no difference to the Indian people, those in Pakistan will once again begin questioning the establishment, the official said.

This explains why the ISPR has taken an aggressive stance against the documentary, the official also said. Another official said that since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has indulged in an information war against India. There were several handles that were created by the Pakistani Army and ISI to put out fake narratives against the Indian armed forces.

These were aimed at both spreading lies and also trying to demoralise the forces, the official said. This latest tirade against the documentary is part of the same disinformation warfare. Intelligence agencies are continuing to keep a close watch on the activities of Pakistani handles on the social media.

These handles would now try and boost their content by posting manipulated videos and images trying to discredit the Indian armed forces and also the Union Government. The intention to also target the documentary is to fill doubts in the mind of the international viewers, so that they do not get the right picture about the Operation Sindoor.

The operation that was carried out was precise, hard-hitting and pounding enough to shake up the entire terror ecosystem in Pakistan.

--IANS

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