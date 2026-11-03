November 03, 2026 7:07 PM हिंदी

Whoopi Goldberg remembers 'irreplaceable' Sir Patrick Stewart

Whoopi Goldberg remembers 'irreplaceable' Sir Patrick Stewart

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg has paid an ode to the late actor, Sir Patrick Stewart. The actress called him "a wonderful actor and great human being".

She appeared in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ alongside the late actor from 1988 to 1993, and she remembered her friend after his death last week aged 86, after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

She recently graced the episode of the chat show ‘The View’, where she said, "Friday we lost a wonderful actor and great human being. He passed away. We went way back, and I adored him”.

She further mentioned, “He could do everything. He could do drama, science fiction, comedy, and, of course, Shakespeare. We’re going to miss his talent, miss his friendship, his kindness, and his humour. He is, in a word, irreplaceable, really”.

She continued, “There’s nobody like him. Star Trek remains one of the great events in my life, and it’s still one of the best and I’ll miss him dearly. But, he’s up with a lot of great people, so I know he’s running around having fun”.

After the news of his passing, Whoopi took to her Instagram, and shared a photo of toy versions of herself and Sir Patrick. She wrote in the caption, “See you on the next holodeck @sirpatstew RIP”.

The actor passed away on October 28, and his publicist confirmed his death the following day. Whoopi reunited with the veteran actor in 2022 when she reprised her role of Guinan in two episodes of ‘Star Trek’ sequel series ‘Picard’.

--IANS

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