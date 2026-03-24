March 24, 2026 10:26 AM हिंदी

When Sudha Chandran credited her ‘Jaipur Foot’ for being an international celebrity

When Sudha Chandran credited her ‘Jaipur Foot’ for being an international celebrity

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Veteran actor-dancer Sudha Chandran, in an old video shared by Lehren TV, spoke about her journey and credited the Jaipur Foot for her attaining the status of an international celebrity.

Speaking at an old event in the video shared by Lehren TV, she said, “Today Sudha Chandran has become an international celebrity thanks to the Jaipur Foot. Thanks to Dr. P. K. Sethi. I am what I am because of Rajasthan. And my humble thanks to you.”

She further added, “In a materialistic world like this, people still have the time for social service. And I am so happy that I am contributing, to a very small extent, to such a large cause.”.”

The actor stated that she hopes to remove the stigma attached to disability.

“I would like to try to erase this word, handicap, disabled, from the dictionary. But for this, your support, your love, will always be with me,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Sudha Chandran lost her leg in a tragic accident at a very young age, following which she was fitted with the Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic that enabled her to return to dancing and acting.

Her inspiring journey was depicted in the film Nache Mayuri, where she portrayed her own story.

On television, she became extremely popular for her role as Ramola Sikand in the thriller show Kahin Kisi Roz.

She was loved for her style statement and also her bindi art in the show where she essayed the role of an antagonist.

–IANS

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