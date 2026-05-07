FAI planning to launch franchise-based fencing league; invites 'Expressions of Interest'

Jammu, May 7 (IANS) The Fencing Association of India (FAI) is planning to launch the country’s first-ever auction-based Indian Fencing League to promote the overall development of the sport and provide elite athletes with a competitive platform.

Under the banner of "One Sport, One League, One Nation", the FAI has officially launched its Expression of Interest (EOI) phase, presenting an opportunity for individuals, corporations, and institutions to secure franchise ownership and help shape the league’s foundational chapter. The last date to submit an EOI is May 30, 2026.

The franchise-based competition is initially to be conducted in the Senior Men's category in all three events (Epee, Foil, and Sabre) on the FAI rules.

"The FAI has invited individuals, companies, institutions, and foundations to come forward and become a part of the upcoming league. Through the EOI process, interested parties can own a franchise, invest in fencing, and build the future of the sport while becoming a part of the Premier League," a senior FAI official said, adding, “The federation reserves the right to accept and reject any application.”

The official further stated that the league offers a structured platform for athletes to transition from grassroots levels to global competition. "The idea behind the league is the overall development of the sport across the country. The league will change the sport by providing our emerging athletes with a professional platform to showcase their skills and compete at various levels. By attracting sponsorship, media attention, and public interest, the league could significantly boost the popularity of fencing," he added.

“Overall, the Indian Fencing League is a crucial step toward developing a strong sporting ecosystem that can eventually improve India’s performances at global events and pave the way for a brighter future for fencing in the country,” the official said.

Another senior FAI official shed light on the process, saying, "While the current phase involves inviting EOIs to identify interested franchise owners, all prescribed norms will be followed during the shortlisting process."

He added, “Similar platforms will also be introduced in other categories and age groups with a broader perspective of bringing Indian fencing to the international stage and expanding its reach to untapped pockets in the country to make the sport more accessible and appealing to the younger generation."

--IANS

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