Saif Ali Khan recollects being told to never play a cop on-screen

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan, who essays the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming film ‘Kartavya’, has shared that he was told to never play a cop by a director.

The actor attended the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, and said that he was told by one of his directors that he is not fit to play a cop because he came across as humorous, and lacked “gravitas” as a cop.

He said, “The first time I wore a uniform was in ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ ka climax. Akshay Bhai was the main tough cop and I was this guy in the film who was trying to learn. My director told me at the time, ‘Don't play a cop ever seriously in your life because you can't do it. You don't have the gravitas or you don't have the power or the strength to do it. It'll look like a comedy. Never do it’. So it's amazing how if you keep working and keep practising and keep learning, and maybe you grow into something. And ‘Sacred Games’ was a wonderful learning experience with some beautiful directors”.

He further mentioned, “You're playing the person, not really playing a cop. But when you put on that uniform, there is a sense of pride and responsibility and kind of power that one gets for sure. And to be able to carry it, is a big thing for me because of this beginning I had, I told you, but it was not always like that. So it's a great feeling to be able to do it because I'm a huge admirer of the police”.

The film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. ‘Kartavya’ is set to stream on May 15, 2026 on Netflix.

--IANS

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