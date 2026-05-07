Digital transformation to push India’s real estate sector reach $5.8 trillion by 2047: Report

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) India’s real estate projects need end‑to‑end, enterprise‑led digital transformation due to increasing scale and complexity, as the market is projected to grow from $650 billion in 2025 to $5.8 trillion by 2047, a report said on Thursday.

A joint report by KPMG in India and FICCI said that the sector is at an inflection point and technology must move from a peripheral enabler to a foundational driver in a project’s entire lifecycle.

Technology must play a more pronounced role across all stages of project execution from land identification and design to construction, sales, transactions and asset management.

The report highlighted that accelerating digital adoption, supported by government-led reforms, is reshaping execution certainty, transparency and investor confidence in the real estate sector.

Institutional capital, heightened regulatory oversight and rising buyer awareness continue to raise the bar for governance, data transparency and delivery discipline, it added.

“India’s real estate sector is entering structural maturity, where technology is shaping execution certainty, transparency and capital efficiency. With asset monetisation through InvITs and REITs amounting to $15.8 billion and institutional investments of $4.3 billion in 2025, expectations around data integrity and governance are rising,” said Neeraj Bansal, Partner and Head – India Global, KPMG in India.

Government‑led initiatives such as Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme, with over 97.3 per cent digitisation of land records and registrations, are lowering structural risk and strengthening investor confidence, he added.

Key recommendations include embedding technologies such as geographic information system (GIS) , building information modelling (BIM), digital twins, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and blockchain across planning, execution, sales and asset operations.

BIM-led workflows can significantly reduce planning errors, rework and execution delays by enabling coordinated designs, clash detection and data continuity from design through operations, the report noted.

AI-enabled valuation models, demand forecasting and scenario analysis can improve pricing discipline, capital allocation and risk management, while reducing reliance on subjective judgement, it suggested.

—IANS

aar/na