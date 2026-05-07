IBM, Yotta plan agentic AI platform hosted on India-based cloud for domestic enterprises

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) US tech giant IBM and Indian company Yotta Data Services on Thursday announced plans to build an Agentic AI platform for enterprises and government organisations in India on a locally hosted cloud.

The platform will be built using IBM watsonx Orchestrate and deployed on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud to help scale AI adoption for organisations while "meeting evolving requirements around data residency, security, and regulatory compliance, as per the official statement.

The proposed platform will enable organisations to deploy and manage AI agents across IT service management, HR, finance, procurement and customer support.

"Indian enterprises are increasingly focused on operationalising AI in a way that is secure, governed, and aligned with regulatory expectations. This collaboration will combine IBM's AI capabilities with Yotta's sovereign cloud infrastructure to help organisations scale AI responsibly," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to operational deployment, there is increasing demand for platforms that can orchestrate AI-driven workflows across business functions while maintaining governance and control, the statement said.

IBM Sovereign Core will also be hosted on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud to help organisations build and operate AI-ready sovereign environments — delivering continuous compliance monitoring, verifiable control, and governed AI execution across data, operations, technology, and AI.

The collaboration aims to provide Indian organisations a complete foundation for deploying agentic AI at scale, without compromising on compliance or control.

IBM Sovereign Core deployed on an India-based, MeitY-empanelled infrastructure will provide a sovereign environment tailored to the country’s regulatory requirements. It will support enterprises and government organisations in meeting data residency mandates, maintain audit-ready compliance evidence, and deploy AI workloads within defined sovereign boundaries.

"AI innovation in India must be anchored in sovereignty, security, and performance. Together with IBM, we propose to enable enterprises to harness the power of agentic AI on a secure, India-hosted cloud, so they can innovate with confidence while maintaining control over their data and operations," said Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Yotta Data Services.

Yotta's Shakti Cloud provides scalable GPU infrastructure and AI services designed for Indian enterprises. Combined with IBM watsonx Orchestrate — an enterprise agentic AI platform — the proposed solution is intended to help Indian organisations adopt AI with speed and security, enabling AI-driven orchestration that accelerates time-to-value and streamlines operations across functions, the release said.

—IANS

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