Saif Ali Khan reacts to comparisons between Pawan of 'Kartavya' & Langda Tyagi of 'Omkara'

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan reacted to comparisons between his character Pawan from his forthcoming drama "Kartavya" and his beloved character Langda Tyagi of "Omkara".

When asked about the similarities between the characters, he said that it is because of "Omkara" that director Pulkit was convinced that he could do the grounded role of Pawan Singh.

Saif added that thanks to "Omkara," people started taking him seriously as an actor.

Saif shared during a recent media interaction, "If there is any connection, then it is that if people think that I was brought up in the city, and I speak a little English, then a director like Pulkit has probably seen Omkara, and he knows that I have a range as an actor. So this is a very big thing."

He further pointed out that the only similarity between the two characters might be that of the dialect.

"We judge people very quickly. They say that, "He cannot do this, or he won't be able to do that". So this is a good thing that because of 'Omkara', people take me seriously as an actor. So thank you Vishal (Bhardwaj) for that. So, Pulkit saw Omkara and thought that I would be able to play this role. And there are some similarities in the dialect. It is a lot of fun to learn and understand a desi and grounded dialogue delivery. So I enjoy it a lot," added Saif.

Backed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., "Kartavya" also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in pivotal roles, along with others.

The project shares the journey of a police officer juggling between the weight of his duty and the safety of his family.

"Kartavya" is slated to premiere on Netflix on 15th May this year.

--IANS

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