Indian banks well-capitalised to handle RBI ECL shift: Report

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Indian banks are well-placed to weather the shift to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) expected credit loss (ECL) framework, set to take effect on April 1, 2027, according to a report released on Thursday.

As per analysis by Fitch Ratings, the move to an ECL-based provisioning system is unlikely to disrupt the Indian banking sector, given that lenders have spent recent years strengthening their balance sheets and building healthier provisioning buffers.

The new framework, finalised by the central bank, replaces the older incurred-loss model with a forward-looking approach that requires banks to set aside provisions for potential loan losses before they materialise, bringing India’s banking norms closer to global standards.

Fitch has estimated that the average common equity tier-1 (CET1) ratio across the sector could dip by around 30 basis points in FY28 once the framework is implemented.

If banks opt for the RBI’s four-year glide path, the cumulative impact could rise to nearly 80 basis points over the transition period.

The agency further noted that current provisioning levels are running higher than anticipated, which should help cushion the impact of the transition.

On the broader outlook, Fitch said the finalisation of ECL norms reinforces its positive view on the operating environment for Indian banks, indicating stronger regulatory oversight and more disciplined risk management.

In the longer term, the framework is expected to improve transparency in the recognition of credit stress and encourage earlier provisioning for potential defaults.

While profitability and capital ratios may face some near-term pressure, Fitch sees the changes as a net positive for the resilience of India’s banking system over time.

Earlier in May, another report highlighted that the sector’s strong Capital Adequacy Ratio of over 17 per cent and a Common Equity Tier I ratio exceeding 14.5 per cent, provide adequate room for the change. It has projected that the impact of shifting to ECL models would be roughly 60 to 70 BPS on the sector's capital adequacy.

--IANS

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