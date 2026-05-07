Vivek Agnihotri expresses gratitude towards PM Modi’s leadership, armed forces as Operation Sindoor clocks a year

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Director Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Bengal Files’ and others, has expressed his gratitude to the leadership of PM Modi as Operation Sindoor clocks one year.

On Thursday, the director took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note lauding the armed forces and PM Modi.

He wrote, “One year of Operation Sindoor: A year since India showed the world that peace is our nature, but silence is not our weakness. Today, I bow my head to the courage of our leadership led by @narendramodi and our brave army, and the spirit of every Indian who stood united in a moment of national resolve. And perhaps the greatest tribute we can offer is to ensure the story of Operation Sindoor is told to the world. Truthfully. Powerfully. So the world remembers what was defended, what was sacrificed, and what it cost to keep humanity alive. History remembers wars. Civilizations remember courage. Jai Hind”.

Vivek Agnihotri has also teamed up with producer Bhushan Kumar for the upcoming film ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, were carried across 9 terror sites in Pakistan last year. Indian forces specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued. Reportedly, surface-to-surface missiles were used to strike the terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan, on its part, has unleashed a wave of misinformation and disinformation in order to swing the public opinion in their favour.

However, media reports have pointed out collateral damage at a few places. Pakistani officials also claimed to have shot down 5 Indian fighter jets, however, in the absence of any credible evidence, this claim seems to be an empty statement. The move was a retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. New Delhi had said that the strikes were non-escalatory in nature.

--IANS

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