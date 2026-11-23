Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that his biggest fear in life was that someone would chop off his hands.

As SRK and actress Anushka Sharma appeared on Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's chat show "Yaaron Ki Baraat" in 2016, he was asked to write the one thing that he feared the most.

The 'Jaawan' actor wrote on a piece of paper, “Koi mere hath kaat daalega” (Someone will chop off my hands), leaving Anushka, Sajid and Riteish in absolute disbelief.

Anushka said, “Rubbish yaar! Ye kya fear hota hain?” (Rubbish yaar! What kind of fear is this?).

Explaining it further, Shah Rukh shared, “Ye mera fear hain ke.. honest to God.. main jhooth nahi bolunga. Badi ironic baat hain ki main aisi cheez ke liye famous hoon (flung his hand open) lekin agar koi mereko bole aise hath upar karo, darzi jab measurement leta hain, genuinely meko... (Honestly, this is my fear. It is very ironic that I am famous for my pose (arms flung open), but if someone asks me to put my hands up, even for the tailor who takes measurements, I genuinely feel scared)".

Anushka pitched it saying, “Ye bohot ajeeb baat hain apko doctor ke paas jaana chahiye. Ye kaisa darr hain koi mere hath kaat dega!” (This is a very weird fear. You should go to the doctor for this. What kind of fear is this that they will chop off my hands)."

As Anushka once again asked SRK not to lie, the 'DDLJ' actor said, “Nai main jhooth nahi bol raha hoon. Main doctor ke paas bhi gaya, lekin doctor ne bola tumhare ko isse bhi zyada problems hain, pehle tum wo solve karo. Main baat kar raha hoon, then also I’m feeling awkward. This is the only fear I have.” (I am not lying. I went to the doctor too, but the doctor told me to solve my other problems first. I am feeling awkward even as I am talking about this).

--IANS

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