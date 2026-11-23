New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Describing the outcomes as diverse and far-reaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a significant momentum has been added to the India-Nepal friendship following his talks with Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday.

"These outcomes are diverse and far-reaching, reflecting the breadth of our ambitions, the strength of our collective resolve and our unwavering commitment to shared progress. Significant momentum has been added to the India-Nepal friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

In another post, while replying to Balen Shah, Prime Minister expressed confidence that the talks and the outcomes of the visit will boost India-Nepal linkages across key sectors.

"It was indeed wonderful to meet you earlier today in Delhi. I am confident that our talks and the outcomes of this visit will boost India-Nepal linkages across key sectors like commerce, connectivity, culture and more," PM Modi said.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi announced a Nepali Rs 24,000 crore development cooperation package for Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development.

"We express our deepest condolences over the loss of lives caused by the devastating floods in Nepal in August. And today, to give fresh impetus to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupee," PM Modi said while making a joint press statement with PM Shah.

Explaining the aim of the package, PM Modi said, "Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened."

Nepal and India also signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in multiple sectors, including forensic science, security, health, satellite communications, traditional medicine and urban development, following the delegation-level talks between the two leaders.

One of the MoUs provides for academic and research collaboration between the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Nepal Police's Crime Investigation Department. Similarly, India's Rashtriya Raksha University and Nepal's National Police Academy signed another MoU.

Other agreements cover cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, sustainable urban development, health and medicine, and livestock and fisheries development.

--IANS

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