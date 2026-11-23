Quetta, Nov 23 (IANS) Another two civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Monday. The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Paank, the Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), revealed that 40-year-old driver Ghulam Sarwar and 18-year-old student Kamran Baloch, both residents of Sariab Mill area in provincial capital Quetta, were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid on their residences in the early hours of November 13.

Condemning the enforced disappearance, the rights body said that their families have been left in a state of profound distress and uncertainty, with serious concerns about their safety, whereabouts, and legal status.

“Enforced disappearance is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. It places victims outside the protection of the law and exposes them to the risk of torture, ill-treatment, and extrajudicial harm. Such practices also inflict severe psychological suffering on families who are denied information about the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones," Paank stated.

"These acts violate fundamental protections under international human rights law, including the rights to liberty, security, due process, and protection from arbitrary detention,” it noted.

Last week, Paank raised concern over the alarming scale of human rights abuses in Balochistan by the Pakistani authorities, documenting 1,911 cases of enforced disappearances and 452 extrajudicial killings in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Presenting the data at an event organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in Germany’s Hannover, Paank said that 1,355 cases of enforced disappearances and 225 extrajudicial killings were recorded in 2025. In the first six months of 2026, the organisation documented a further 556 disappearances and 227 extrajudicial killings.

Speaking at the event, Paank's Human Rights Coordinator referred to a press conference held by the Balochistan government on October 20, during which Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqat was reportedly quoted as saying that 60,000 military raids, intelligence-based operations and house searches had been carried out across Pakistan between January and October 20, 2026.

--IANS

scor/as