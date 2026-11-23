Gandhinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining the Constitution during its rule, citing the imposition of Emergency and the dismissal of elected state governments, as it marked the run-up to 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' on November 26.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, senior BJP leader and former state Cabinet minister I.K. Jadeja said the Congress is now speaking about protecting the Constitution despite its record of violating its provisions and principles.

"Carrying a copy of the Constitution while failing to follow its values reflects the Congress's double standards," Jadeja said, referring to LoP Rahul Gandhi's public appearances with a copy of the Constitution.

He alleged that the party is attempting to mislead people in the name of the Constitution, but voters had recognised its contradictory position.

Referring to the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Jadeja said the period remained a reminder of the Congress's disregard for constitutional principles. "Press freedom had been curtailed and thousands of citizens sent to jail during the Emergency," he said.

He also accused successive Congress governments of repeatedly misusing Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments, claiming that President's Rule had been imposed around 90 times during the party's tenure.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a significant step in 2014 by declaring November 26 as 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The decision recognised Ambedkar's contribution as chairman of the Constitution's Drafting Committee and the architect of the country's constitutional framework," he said.

He said the Constitution sought to protect citizens' rights and individual liberty while ensuring equal opportunities for development for the poor, oppressed, exploited, deprived and backward sections of society.

"The BJP and NDA governments had undertaken several initiatives to recognise Ambedkar's contribution, including the development of Panchteerth, which comprises important places associated with his life and work," he said.

He also cited welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission, saying these initiatives reflected Ambedkar's principles of social justice, equality and empowerment.

Criticising the Congress for its treatment of Ambedkar, Jadeja alleged that the party had failed to give him due recognition during his lifetime and had not awarded him the Bharat Ratna.

"The BJP-supported NDA government had honoured Ambedkar posthumously with the award in 1990," he said.

He also referred to Ambedkar's opposition to Article 370, arguing that the provision relating to Jammu and Kashmir had raised questions about the country's unity and integrity.

"For the BJP, the day is not merely a celebration but a commitment to taking Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts and constitutional values to every citizen," Jadeja said.

--IANS

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