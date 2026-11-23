Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Tamil actor Gautham Ram Karthik on Monday penned an adorable birthday post for his mother, saying that nothing his brother and he did could ever repay what his mother had given them.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the birthday post, Gautham Ram Karthik wrote, "Today is special, A special day, a day that celebrates your birth. The birth of the woman who would give me life, nurture me and always surround me with safety and love."

He went on to say, "My dearest mother, I celebrate today knowing that you have dedicated your entire life to my brother and me. You have sacrificed so much in life to make sure you raised us to the best of your abilities.

Through all the trials, through all the storms, you stood strong, steadfast and unshakeable for us."

The actor then added, "I know nothing we do can ever repay what you have given us. But know that I will strive to be the best I can, in every way, and make you proud. Thank you for always being our strong pillar mother. I love you with all my heart! Happy Birthday!"

On the work front, Gautham Ram Karthik will be seen playing the lead in director Chinnasamy Ponnaiah's eagerly awaited upcoming Tamil film, 'Sengulam'.

The new film is being produced by producer Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Group and co-produced by Deepak Ravi.

The film boasts of a fine technical team. Music for the film is to be scored by ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja while cinematography for the film is by Giftson Robert. R. Mohan and Vaira Balan have served as the art directors of this film, which will have editing by Tamil Arasan. Srinath Viswanathan has been appointed head of operations for the film, which will feature stunts by Mahesh Mathew.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film has already started in Kovilpatti.

The film is to be shot in various parts of Tamil Nadu including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and Pollachi.

Sources claim that the unit has plans of shooting certain portions in Kashmir as well.

The makers have announced that the film will be released in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2027.

--IANS

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