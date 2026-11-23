Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Kajol had once opened up about the parenting philosophy of her mother, celebrated actress Tanuja, as she had appeared on the beloved chat show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai'.

Shedding light on what Tanuja is like as a mother, Kajol said that her mother had an extremely liberal approach, and she never tried to fit her kids into the preconceived notion of what we should be as individuals.

Calling Tanuja's refreshing approach her 'biggest gift as a child', Kajol added that it also helped her become the person she is today.

Looking back on her childhood days, the 'K3G' actress said, "The great thing about Mom was that she always let us be. We were allowed to be whatever we wanted to be. And there was never any holding us back or trying to mold us or trying to form us into some preconceived notion of what we should be as individuals. We were allowed to grow."

Kajol also added that they were never told what they should and should not do, something which is not common even today.

"We were never told that this is not what children do or this is not what you should do. It was just that if it makes you happy, go ahead and do it,' she added.

Kajol acknowledged that this kind of parental restraint is far from common. 'I don't think that it's very easy for a parent to let go in that way. And I think that was the most amazing part", she added.

During the episode, Kajol also talked about Tanuja as an actress. She admitted that the veteran actress is 'worlds ahead' of her in terms of talent.

"She is the most spontaneous actress that I know of. I mean, I have worked with her actually and I feel that if I worked with her today, there would be so much of a difference. Because when I worked with her in my first film, I felt like, you know, I felt like she was like worlds ahead of me, and she still is worlds ahead of me," Kajol said.

--IANS

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