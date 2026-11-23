Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Defending champions East Bengal FC edged past Kickstart FC Karnataka 1-0 in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026/27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

Ugandan forward Resty Nanziri (2') scored the decisive goal in a closely fought contest, with both sides creating opportunities throughout.

East Bengal came flying out of the blocks to gain an early advantage in the contest, finding the back of the net in the second minute. Fazila Ikwaput set up the opening goal with a brilliant solo run down the left flank before finding compatriot Resty Nanziri, who made no mistake to put her side in the ascendancy.

Looking for a response, Kickstart FC built a sustained spell of pressure, manufacturing a couple of half-chances. In the 15th minute, Holali Ativor delivered an exceptional through ball to find Kiran Pisda, who couldn’t find the back of the net. On the other end, Ikwaput had the opportunity to double East Bengal FC’s lead in the 21st minute. However, she was denied by Maibam Linthoingambi Devi.

Kickstart FC’s best opportunity to find the leveller came at the stroke of half time when Ativor was one-on-one with the keeper, only for Abena Anoma Opoku to produce a last-ditch tackle that kept East Bengal's lead intact heading into the break.

The two-time champions had the lion's share of possession to begin the second half. They dictated the tempo of the game and made regular inroads as they kept probing for a second goal. Kickstart FC were effective on the counter attack and managed to test the defending champions on a few occasions. However, the lack of incisiveness in the final third meant that the equaliser eluded them.

The defending champions started to impose themselves even further as the game progressed. Guguloth Soumya had the opportunity to put the game to bed with under ten minutes to go, but only hit the upright. Despite missing a flurry of late opportunities, East Bengal FC held on to their one-goal advantage to clinch all three points.

The IWL 2026/27 action continues on Tuesday, with Gokulam Kerala FC vs BBFS Garhwal United FC at the Kalyani Stadium.

--IANS

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