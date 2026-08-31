When Sajid Khan reached Sajid Nadiadwala's office demanding sister Farah Khan's money

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Did you know that once actor and filmmaker Sajid Khan reached the office of producer Sajid Nadiadwala's to demand the pending payment for his sister Farah Khan?

Farah had worked as a choreographer in Nadiadwala's 1993 drama 'Waqt Hamara Hain', for which he owed her 5000 at the time.

In order to collect the money, Sajid reached the office of the producer.

During the popular chat show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', Nadiadwala had recalled, "Actually, I was making two movies, 'Waqt Hamara Hain' and 'Judwa', and I was not aware that she had done a song for 'Waqt Hamara Hain'. One day, Sajid Khan came outside my office and said, 'You have defaulted 5,000 of my sister's money'."

When Nadiadwala asked Sajid who his sister was, he told him that it was Farah.

"She is a dancer and the biggest choreographer of the future. Pay the 5000 you owe her. I am not leaving your office till the time you pay the money," Sajid had told Nadiadwala.

Later on, Nadiadwala had confessed that he had still not paid those 5,000 rupees to Farah.

For those who do not know, Farah Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala enjoy a great professional association. Farah has choreographed songs for Nadiadwala movies 'Sikandar (2025)' and 'Baaghi 4 (2025)'.

Not just that, Nadiadwala's 9-month-old son Subhan Nadiadwala made a cameo appearance as the baby version of Zayed Khan’s character (Lucky) in Farah's directorial debut 'Main Hoon Na'.

Meanwhile, Farah's journey as a choreographer began in the early 1990s after Saroj Khan walked out of Aamir Khan's 1992 drama 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'.

After this, she went on to choreograph more than 100 songs, including 'Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se.., 1998)', 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, 2000)', and 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala (Koi… Mil Gaya, 2003)'.

Farah has also directed blockbusters like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om'.

--IANS

pm/