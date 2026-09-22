Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan turn protective for Suhana Khan during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan stepped out together forGanpati darshan at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday night.

The family was accompanied by Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani as they made their way through the crowded pandal and participated in the evening aarti.

It was a few candid moments between the father-daughter duo and Gauri that caught attention online.

In a video, Suhana appears to have some vermilion on her nose and around her eye after the darshan. Gauri can be seen using her dupatta to gently help Suhana clean the area and soothe the irritation.

Shah Rukh, too, is seen attending to his daughter and trying to wipe the vermilion from her nose, making sure that she is comfortable and helping her freshen up.

In another video from the celebrations, Shah Rukh is seen wiping the vermilion from his own face and cleaning the sweat off his forehead with assistance from his manager and close associate Pooja Dadlani, by using her dupatta.

Pooja has been associated with Shah Rukh for years and accompanied him to the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal this time as well.

For the festive outing, Shah Rukh opted for a blue traditional kurta, while Gauri looked elegant in a yellow ethnic ensemble. Suhana complemented them in a green traditional outfit.

While Suhana joined her parents for the Lalbaugcha Raja darshan this year, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan were not seen with the family at the pandal.

This is not the first time Shah Rukh has visited Lalbaugcha Raja. In 2023, the actor visited the iconic pandal with his younger son AbRam and Pooja Dadlani.

A few days ago, during an #AskSRK session on X (Formerly Twitter) a fan asked him about his family's Ganpati celebrations. Shah Rukh revealed, "Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time."

Shah Rukh has also spoken publicly about how he and Gauri have raised their three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, in an interfaith household.

The Lalbaugcha Raja appearance also follows Shah Rukh's recent Ganpati outings in Mumbai, including his attendance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for King, directed by Siddharth Anand, in which he shares the screen with Suhana. The film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.

–IANS

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